BHS Students To Host Pancake Breakfast for March of Dimes
The Bettendorf High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) Club will host a March of Dimes pancake breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in the commons. The breakfast will benefit the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies. Tickets will be $5.
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation
to hold family fun nights
The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host the 2nd annual Mel Foster Co. Mother/Son Night of Fun 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf. Additionally this year, a Father/Daughter Day of Fun has been added from 1-3:30 p.m.
These events will be filled with games and activities where moms and sons and dads and daughters can work together to compete for various prizes. This is a great opportunity for families to experience a night out while raising funds for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
December 6, 13 and 20
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
LeClaire Events:
Nov. 17: Annual LeClaire Thanksgiving Dinner, Fire Station, 5-8 p.m.
Nov. 17: Cheers to the Holidays, wine trail event, Wide River Winery, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 17: Trivia Night, LeClaire Civic Center, 6 p.m.
Nov. 17: Live music with Doug Brundies, Green Tree Brewery, 8-11 p.m.
Nov. 23: Cody Road Uncommon Double Barrel Whiskey release, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Nov. 23: Holiday Grande 2018, Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Nov. 24: 4th annual Holiday Decorating Contest, LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, all day.
Dec. 7-9: Christmas In LeClaire.
Dec. 9: A Celtic Christmas, Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.
Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's.
