Kiley Scorpil and her son Sam, 8, of Davenport, play pickle ball during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf last year. The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host the annual Mel Foster Co. Mother/Son Night of Fun 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. Additionally this year, a Father/Daughter Day of Fun has been added from 1-3:30 p.m.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

BHS Students To Host Pancake Breakfast for March of Dimes

The Bettendorf High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) Club will host a March of Dimes pancake breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in the commons. The breakfast will benefit the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies. Tickets will be $5.

Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation

to hold family fun nights

The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host the 2nd annual Mel Foster Co. Mother/Son Night of Fun 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf. Additionally this year, a Father/Daughter Day of Fun has been added from 1-3:30 p.m.

These events will be filled with games and activities where moms and sons and dads and daughters can work together to compete for various prizes. This is a great opportunity for families to experience a night out while raising funds for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.

Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes

Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.

Dates are as follows:

December 6, 13 and 20

February 21 and 28, March 7

May 9, 16 and 23

For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

LeClaire Events:

Nov. 17: Annual LeClaire Thanksgiving Dinner, Fire Station, 5-8 p.m.

Nov. 17: Cheers to the Holidays, wine trail event, Wide River Winery, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 17: Trivia Night, LeClaire Civic Center, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17: Live music with Doug Brundies, Green Tree Brewery, 8-11 p.m.

Nov. 23: Cody Road Uncommon Double Barrel Whiskey release, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nov. 23: Holiday Grande 2018, Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24: 4th annual Holiday Decorating Contest, LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, all day.

Dec. 7-9: Christmas In LeClaire.

Dec. 9: A Celtic Christmas, Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's.

