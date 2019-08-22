Library, St. Ambrose team up
for Social Justice book discussion
The Bettendorf Public Library will partner with St. Ambrose University to host a Social Justice book discussion about Nobel Peace Prize winner, Leymah Gbowee's, "Mighty Be Our Powers."
The discussion will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the library. St. Ambrose University and Humanities Iowa will provide free copies, which can be picked up at the library's information desk to read ahead.
The book shares an inspirational and powerful story of how a group of women working together created an unstoppable force that brought peace to Liberia. As a young woman, Gbowee was broken by the Liberian civil war, a brutal conflict that destroyed her country and claimed the lives of countless relatives and friends. She found the courage to turn her bitterness into action to help organize and then lead the Liberian Mass Action for Peace.
The book discussion is in conjunction with St. Ambrose's upcoming Ambrose Women for Social Justice Conference planned for Tuesday, Sept. 24. Leymah Gbowee will be the keynote speaker. For more information, call 563-344-4153 or email klyle@bettendorf.org.
BHS Class of 1969
to hold 50th reunion
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1969 will host its 50th reunion Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19.
The celebration will start at the Bettendorf High School home football game 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Touvelle Stadium, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. There will be a Meet and Greet after the game at Palmer Grill, Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Drinks and appetizers will be available for purchase.
On Saturday, there will be cocktails at 6 p.m. and a buffet dinner beginning at 7 p.m. at Isle Casino Hotel, 1800 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Cost will be $60 per person.
For more information or to RSVP, email jrs@jrs-realtor.com.
Movies in the Park
On select nights, Bettendorf Parks and Recreation shows movies at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Participants should bring a chair or blanket. For more information, call 563-344-4113 or visit facebook.com/pg/officialbettendorf/events.
The updated schedule includes:
Saturday, Sept. 14: Space Jam
Saturday, Sept. 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Saturday, Oct. 5: Lego Movie
Spruce Hills multi-use path project begins
The Spruce Hills multi-use path project has begun and will continue until June 2020.
The project runs from Utica Ridge Road to 18th Street and involves the removal and replacement of the intersections on the north side of Spruce Hills Drive, excluding the Utica Ridge Road and 18th Street intersections.
After the intersection work, crews will remove the existing sidewalk and replace it with a 10-foot wide multi-use path will continue starting at Utica Ridge Road and continuing east to 18th Street.
Traffic will remain open in both directions for the duration but the northernmost lane of Spruce Hills Drive will be closed at various times.
Bettendorf School Improvement Advisory Committee seeks members
The Bettendorf School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) is looking for community members, staff, students and parents to serve as representatives.
The purpose of the committee is to enhance the relationship between the school and the community. The group also offers an avenue to get information and identify educational concerns from a community perspective.
The 2018-2019 group will meet 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 24, Nov. 12, Jan. 28 and March 31. Meetings usually take about an hour and a half with a quick update, topic presentation and discussion and then recommendations and thoughts.
This year's topics will include:
- All Things Math with Marty Beck, Math Curriculum Professional Development Teacher Leader; 4:30-6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Grant Wood Elementary School.
- Portrait of a Graduate and Future Ready with Jillian Dotson, Director of Curriculum and Haleigh Hoyt, Future Ready Coach; 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Bettendorf High School.
- Student Achievement with Jillian Dotson, Director of Curriculum; 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Mark Twain Elementary.
- School Finance 101 with Brietta Collier, Director of Finance; 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at Herbert Hoover Elementary School.
Anyone interested in serving on the School Improvement Advisory Committee and available to attend the meetings, please contact Celeste Miller at 563-359-3681, ext. 3005 or cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Residents can register
up for Alert Iowa
Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency messaging system that can be used by the state and cities to disseminate emergency information.
Messages can be issued via landline, wireless phone, text and/or email. To receive alerts issued from the City of Bettendorf, select "Bettendorf" in the community section.
The system is offered through the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and the State of Iowa.
For more information or to sign up, visit bettendorf.org and click on the Alert Iowa link located on the main page or call 866-998-9367.
