Bettendorf Public Library to offer Craft-Tea
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a new program, Craft-Tea!, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 14. Community members can visit the library from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and bring arts and crafts projects to share. Participants can then sip tea, socialize and practice creativity.
Craft-Tea will offer crafters a place share ideas as well as a dedicated time to create. For patrons not currently working on a project the library will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available.
The program is intended for adults and teens or children 10 years and older with an adult.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will provide free tea and water.
For more information, call 563-344-4175.
Rotary Club seeks
grant applications
The Bettendorf Rotary Club's Charitable Giving Fund is seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities area.
The fund accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. The application deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Grants will not awarded for: annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarships, political donations or activities, to Rotarians or their families, or for sectarian purposes.
To apply, an organization must complete the online application form at bettendorfrotary.com by Oct. 1. Instructions for grant submissions can be found at the site.
For more information, call 563-940-3617.
Beréskin Gallery show
accepting submissions
Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf, is seeking submissions for the October show, "Les Petites: Big creativity. Small package."
The show will feature artwork in 2D, 3D or collage, that is within the spacial confines of 12" x 12". An opening reception will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
For more information on submitting a piece by Sunday, Sept. 15, visit bereskinartgallery.com.
Sunday hours return
at Bettendorf Library
The Bettendorf Public Library has returned to a fall schedule which includes 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition, the library will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Bettendorf Library to host
Dungeons and Dragons
Beginning Sept. 4, the Bettendorf Public Library will host Dungeons and Dragons games weekly on Wednesdays from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. In addition, the library will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games.
Bettendorf Library
offers youth chess club
A Youth Chess Club will begin Sept. 7 and run through Dec. 7 at the Bettendorf Public Library.
It is open for elementary through high school-aged students. It will be held from 1-2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
This free club will be held at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. No registration is required.
All of the materials needed for the game will be provided and staff members and volunteers who are well-versed in the game of chess also will be on hand to help guide players. For more information, call John G. at 563-344-4188 or email jgillette@bettendorf.org.
Movies in the Park
On select nights, Bettendorf Parks and Recreation shows movies at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Participants should bring a chair or blanket. For more information, call 563-344-4113 or visit facebook.com/pg/officialbettendorf/events.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, Sept. 14: Space Jam
Saturday, Sept. 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Saturday, Oct. 5: Lego Movie
