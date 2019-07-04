{{featured_button_text}}

New exhibit to open at Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy

Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy will host an opening reception for the exhibit, "Big Sky," by Hans Olson during the July First Friday event. The reception will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 at the gallery located at 2967 State St. in Bettendorf.

This exhibit will be on display unril Thursday, July 25. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com or email bereskinartgallery@gmail.com.

First Day Project donations accepted through Aug. 2

The First Day Project annual school supply drive, a collaboration of Quad-City area school districts, local businesses and volunteer groups to help meet the needs of students who may not otherwise have the school supplies they need to be successful, is gearing up for the 2019-2020 drive. Area school districts are collecting school supply donations for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Supplies that are needed include backpacks, crayons, colored pencils, composition notebooks, erasers, glue sticks, loose-leaf paper, pocket folders, spiral notebooks, pencil boxes, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, washable markers and watercolor paints.

Donations will be accepted weekdays until Aug. 2 at the following locations:

Ascentra Credit Union, 1710 Grant St., Bettendorf

Ascentra Credit Union, 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

Ascentra Credit Union, 949 Mississippi View Court, LeClaire

Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center, 3311 18th St.

Mel Foster, 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf

Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf

Monetary donations also can be made to specific districts or the project through the Quad-City Community Foundation at bit.ly/QCCF-Donate-1stDayProject.

For more information about the First Day Project Q-C School Supply Drive or to help support area students, contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or by phone at 563-359-3681, ext. 3005.

Bettendorf Public Library to host teen events

The Bettendorf Public Library will offer free events for teens this summer including the 2019 Young Adult Summer Reading Program.

The theme for this year's reading program will be "A Universe of Stories." All events will be at the library and will require registration.

Events include:

Build a Rover, 1:30–4:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13. Teens can build mini rovers from kits that will require soldering. No experience is necessary.

Book Explorers: John Scalzi Fan Club, 2-3 p.m., Monday, July 22. Featuring book discussions and fan chats about titles from this popular science fiction writer. "Fuzzy Nation" will be discussed in June and "Red Shirts" in July.

For more information or to register, visit bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.

Bettendorf library hosts Summer Concert Series

The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert is on Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, south of the library on 18th Street. The shows start at 6:30 p.m., rain, shine or oppressive heat.

In case of inclement weather, concerts are held in the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.

This year's concert line-up includes:

Thursday, July 11: Mo and Co

Thursday, July 18: Songbird Quartet

Bettendorf Park Band to host 51st annual Summer Concert Series

The Bettendorf Park Band will present free concerts again this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.

Thursday, July 4 - Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, July 5 - Bix Youth Band

Friday, July 12 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church

LeClaire Chamber

July 9: Networking event, Mississippi River Distilling Co., 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.

