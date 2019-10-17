{{featured_button_text}}

Library hosts 'Riding

the Rails' screening

To celebrate both local history and the Global Gathering Mexico series, the Bettendorf Public Library will host a screening of "Riding the Rails to Hero Street" at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

The film, produced by Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, is the first in their Hero Street documentary film series. It tells the story of the immigrants' journey from Mexico to Cook's Point in Davenport, Holy City in Bettendorf, and the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad train yards and boxcar homes in Silvis.

This Community Connections screening will be held at the 2950 Learning Campus Drive library. No registration is required.

Senior citizens invited

to 'Carrie' dress rehearsal

The Pleasant Valley High School drama department will present an open dress rehearsal of the fall musical, "Carrie, the musical," for all senior citizens.

Rehearsal will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Pleasant Valley High School Theatre. Doors will open at 1 p.m. There is no charge for admission and refreshments will be served at intermission.

Parking will be at First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, with a shuttle bus starting at 12:45 p.m. to take guests to the school and back to the parking area after the performance. Volunteers will assist guests on and off the buses.

Drop-off at the high school also is permitted, however, school will be in session and parking is extremely limited with only a few handicapped parking spots.

To help determine the number of guests, participants should RSVP to Melissa Clark at sunshine121600@msn.com or 563-210-5371.

K&K will host blood

drive on Halloween

K&K Hardware, Bettendorf, will host a blood drive in the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center's donor bus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.

The bus will be at the store, 1818 Grant St.

Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes while donating and presenting donors will receive a voucher for a state-themed donor T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenterimpact.org.

Parks host Mother-Son/

Father-Daughter Day

Bettendorf's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Day on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.

Participants can chose from a variety of activities including laser tag, obstacle courses, dinosaur races, dodgeball, crafts, food and more.

Times will include:

Mother-Son: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Father-Daughter: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, call 563-344-4113 or visit bettendorf.org. $35.

Life Fitness Center

to show holiday movies

Holiday movies will be shown in October and December at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. Movies will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, Oct. 19: Hotel Transylvania 3

Saturday, Dec. 14: The Grinch

For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments