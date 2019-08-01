BBN hosts First Tuesday
Aug. 6 at Hilton Garden
The Bettendorf Business Network, or BBN, will hold its next First Tuesday program at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
Deanna Woodall of the Rock Island YWCA will be the guest speaker. The Quad-City River Bandits will hand out tickets for the Wednesday, Aug. 7, baseball game at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.
A buffet lunch will be offered by the Hilton for $11.
For more information, contact BBN at bettendorfbiznet@yahoo.com.
BHS Class of 1969
plans 50th reunion
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1969 will host its 50th reunion Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19.
The celebration will begin at the Bettendorf High School home football game at 7 p.m., Oct. 18, at Touvelle Stadium, 3333 18th St. A Meet and Greet will be held after the game at Palmer Grill, Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Drinks and appetizers will be available for purchase.
On Saturday, festivities include cocktails at 6 p.m. and a buffet dinner beginning at 7 p.m. at Isle Casino Hotel, 1800 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Cost will be $60 per person.
For more information or to RSVP, email jrs@jrs-realtor.com.
Bettendorf sewers
to be smoke tested
McClure Engineering Co. will begin smoke testing sanitary sewer lines throughout Bettendorf on Monday, July 29.
The testing will last about eight weeks weather-permitting.
The process involves smoke generating equipment that forces smoke into the sewers to help identify defects. Smoke should not enter any residence or business unless a leak is present.
To minimize the chances of smoke entering a building, pour water into all drains including floor drains prior to the testing to ensure that p-traps are filled. If smoke does appear, report it to the testing personnel on-site or the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4088.
The smoke is non-toxic and relatively harmless but unnecessary exposure should be avoided as it may irritate nasal passages. If irritation does occur, the effects will be temporary and disappear quickly. Those with heart and/or respiratory ailments are encouraged to leave during testing.
Pets will generally react in a similar manner and should have an exit to leave or be provided proper ventilation.
Testing should take no longer than 30 minutes for each section of sewer.
Spruce Hills path
project begins
The Spruce Hills multi-use path project has begun and will continue remain under construction until June 2020.
The project runs from Utica Ridge Road to 18th Street. Initial stages involve the removal and replacement of the intersections on the north side of Spruce Hills Drive within the project limits, excluding the Utica Ridge Road and 18th Street intersections.
After the intersection work, crews will remove the existing sidewalk and begin replacement work with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path from Utica Ridge Road continuing east to 18th Street. Traffic will remain open in both directions for the duration of the project but the northernmost lane of Spruce Hills Drive will be closed at various times.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Bettendorf Schools seek
advisory members
The Bettendorf School Improvement Advisory Committee, or SIAC, is looking for community members, staff, students and parents to serve as representatives.
The committee's purpose is to enhance the relationship between the school and the community. It also offers an opportunity to get information and identify educational concerns from a community perspective.
The 2018-2019 group will meet from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 24, Nov. 12, Jan. 28 and March 31. Meetings usually take about an hour and a half with a quick update, topic presentation and discussion and then recommendations and thoughts.
This year's topics will include:
- All Things Math with Marty Beck, Math Curriculum Professional Development Teacher Leader; Sept. 24 at Grant Wood Elementary School.
- Portrait of a Graduate and Future Ready with Jillian Dotson, Director of Curriculum and Haleigh Hoyt, Future Ready Coach; Nov. 12 at Bettendorf High School.
- Student Achievement with Jillian Dotson, Director of Curriculum; Jan. 28 at Mark Twain Elementary.
- School Finance 101 with Brietta Collier, Director of Finance; March 31 at Herbert Hoover Elementary School.
Anyone interested in serving on the SIAC and available to attend the meetings should contact Celeste Miller at 563-359-3681, ext. 3005 or cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Movies in the Park
Bettendorf Parks and Recreation will show movies at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
Participants should bring a chair or blanket. For more information, call 563-344-4113 or visit facebook.com/pg/officialbettendorf/events.
The updated schedule includes:
Saturday, Sept. 14: Space Jam
Saturday, Sept. 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Saturday, Oct. 5: Lego Movie
Library hosts 2019
Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert is on Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, south of the library on 18th Street. The shows begin at 6:30 p.m., rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, concerts are held in the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
This year's concert line-up includes:
Thursday, Aug. 1: Cody Road
Thursday, Aug. 8: Class of 82
LeClaire Chamber
Aug. 13: Networking lunch, Big Dave and Holly’s, 1204 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, noon.
Local residents can
sign up for Alert Iowa
Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency messaging system that can be used by the state and cities to disseminate emergency information.
Messages can be issued via landline, wireless phone, text and/or email. To receive alerts issued from the City of Bettendorf, select "Bettendorf" in the community section.
This system is offered through the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and the State of Iowa.
For more information or to sign up, visit bettendorf.org and click on the Alert Iowa link located on the main page or call 866-998-9367.
