Cat in the Hat Statue is back at the Library
The Cat in the Hat sculpture has returned to greet patrons at the Bettendorf Public Library, after Davenport woodcarver, Thom Gleich, restored it.
The statue was created by award-winning chainsaw sculptor, Gary Patterson, from a 12-foot red oak log, in May of 1997, when the library was expanded. After almost 20 years, it needed structural restoration to prevent deterioration.
Gleich has a woodworker for 35 years, working with chainsaw carving for 20 years, and doing restoration work for the last 15 years.
The Cat in the Hat restoration took Gleich about two months. He filled cracks, repaired spots that had deteriorated and replaced the bottom of the sculpture with a piece of wood that he re-carved. He also repainted it. The city of Bettendorf Public Works Department reinstalled the piece in October.
The sculpture restoration was funded by the proceeds of a murder mystery dinner hosted by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
Thomas Jefferson Elementary donates to local charities
Thomas Jefferson Elementary presented a check for $1,000 to Bettendorf Outreach and one for $750 to Jefferson/Lourdes Christmas Project at the last PTA meeting. The funds were raised at the PTA's latest restaurant fundraiser and the October Trivia Night.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Cocktails 5:30 p.m., awards 6:30 p.m., dinner 7 p.m., live auction 8 p.m. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.