What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

The evening will begin with a cash bar and silent auction at 5:30 p.m.. Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and a live auction at 8 p.m. There will be music by Lewis Knudsen throughout the evening.

Tickets are $40. For more information or reservations (due Friday, Jan. 17), call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.

Ascentra accepting

scholarship entries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.