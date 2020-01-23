What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Taste of LeClaire
postponed to March
The Taste of LeClaire, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, was postponed due to inclement weather.
The new date is March 7.
The event will feature free food and beverage samples from 18 various shops, restaurants, and bars.
Trivia night to support
St. Jude's research
Epsilon Sigma Alpha will host a trivia night on Saturday, Feb. 8, to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Village's community room, 2500 Grant St., Bettendorf. Play begins at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person with tables of six to eight players. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.
To reserve a table, call Debbie Connell, event chair, at 563-326-3498.
LeClaire Chamber
hosts Awards Dinner
The LeClaire Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Awards Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Davenport Country Club, 25500 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley.
The evening will begin with a cash bar and silent auction at 5:30 p.m.. Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and a live auction at 8 p.m. There will be music by Lewis Knudsen throughout the evening.
Tickets are $40. For more information or reservations (due Friday, Jan. 17), call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.
Ascentra accepting
scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the competition has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
Creation Studio offers
hands-on exploration
The Bettendorf Public Library is again hosting open Creation Studio drop-in times on Mondays in January from 3-5 p.m.
Participants have a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Drop-ins are open to all ages and free. The next session is Monday, Jan. 27. The theme is Super Bowl Prep.
Participants are welcome to drop in any time during Creation Studio to create a unique piece that generally can be finished in 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.
People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The remaining sessions will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and March 17.
Future topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans including elder law, employment law and information on limited scope and self-representation.
No registration is required for these free events.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. For more information, call 563-344-4179.