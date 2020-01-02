What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

City to pick-up
Christmas trees
Christmas tree collection for the City of Bettendorf is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 10.
All ornaments, plastic wrap and tree stands must be removed. No sticker is required.
Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 7 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.
Library hosts winter
reading program
The 2020 Vision: Everyone Reads winter reading program will begin Monday, Jan. 6 at the Bettendorf Public Library.
Beginning that day participants of all ages can register online at bettendorflibrary.com or at the library.
Once the program's reading requirements have been fulfilled readers can return to the library to receive a reading award. For more information, call 563-344-4175.
Chess clubs kickoff
at Bettendorf library
During the new year the Bettendorf Public Library will host two separate chess clubs.
Beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, elementary through high school students can participant in the Youth Chess Club, which will meet from 2-3 p.m. every other Saturday at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Players, age 16 years through adulthood, can take part in the Adult Chess Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at the library. The adult club will typically be on the last Monday of each month.
All of the materials needed for the game are available at the club meetings and there will be staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required to attend either of the free programs.
For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.
Bettendorf library
offers Craft-Tea
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a new monthly program for teens and adults where crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and a delightful beverage.
Craft-Tea will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share and socialize with other creators. For participants not currently working on a craft project the library will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will provide free tea, coffee and water.
Craft-Tea will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Middle School host
STEM Expo in January
The Bett STEM Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.
The annual event will feature fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids and is free and open to all children and families.
Participants can take part in hands-on experiments and displays including beekeeping, BHS science club, birds of prey, I-74 virtual reality program, John Deere VR welding, park rangers, science of sports and more.
The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar, Kelsey (Klein) Sundet, will be a special guest. Kelsey is a 2001 graduate of Bettendorf High School and also attended Herbert Hoover Elementary School and Bettendorf Middle School. After high school, she received her undergraduate degree in interior design and swam competitively at Minnesota State University in Mankato. She then moved on to Iowa State University, where she received her Masters of Architecture and Masters of Community and Regional Planning.
Leadership program
kicks off in January
Integrity Integrated, Inc. is currently enrolling participants in the Spring 2020 Leadership Development Program.
The program is for men and women who want to strengthen their leadership skills. It begins Thursday, Jan. 30.
Participants can develop a personal leadership plan to create positive and measurable change. They will explore authenticity, managerial style, ethics and create a personal vision. Ginny Wilson-Peters also will cover strength-based leadership, responsibility, emotional intelligence and real conversations.
This program focuses on personal and organizational leadership. Included in the program are eight group sessions, three confidential one-on-one coaching sessions with Wilson-Peters and a 360-degree Leadership Practices Inventory assessment.
The group will meet 8-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and 27, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, and May 7 at the Integrity Integrated headquarters, 1019 Mound St., Davenport.
For more information or to register, call 563-359-1099 or visit integrityintegrated.com/programs/leadership-development-program.
Frozen Landing
open for the season
Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink has opened for the season.
The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.
Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions also will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are: Mondays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3-9 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, noon-6 p.m.
Hours are subject to change depending on the weather and for holidays.
For updates and weather cancellation information, call 563-549-0587.
Ascentra accepting
scholarship applications
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the competition has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.