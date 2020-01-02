What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, elementary through high school students can participant in the Youth Chess Club, which will meet from 2-3 p.m. every other Saturday at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Players, age 16 years through adulthood, can take part in the Adult Chess Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at the library. The adult club will typically be on the last Monday of each month.

All of the materials needed for the game are available at the club meetings and there will be staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required to attend either of the free programs.

For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.

Bettendorf library

offers Craft-Tea

The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a new monthly program for teens and adults where crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and a delightful beverage.