Road work underway
along Middle Road
Middle Road will be under construction for concrete rehabilitation between Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road through August.
The work, which began Monday, July 8, will consist of full-depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction.
Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes.
The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
St. John Vianney sale
benefits work in Haiti
It will be "Christmas in July" as one of Bettendorf's biggest garage sales returns this year from Thursday to Saturday, July 11-13, at St. John Vianney Church, 4097 18th St.
This annual garage sale will be held on the church property and supports ongoing mission work at the church's twin parish in Jean Denis, Haiti. A wide variety of quality housewares, furniture, holiday items, sporting goods, children’s items and clothing will be featured.
Hours for the sale will be Thursday, July 11, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, July 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, July 13, 8-11 a.m.
Help plant trees
at Pigeon Creek Park
River Action will partner with the City of Bettendorf to hold a volunteer day from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 13 at Pigeon Creek Park.
Volunteers will plant 100 hardwood trees in a five-acre field in the park as well as clear brush and clean up inside the park.
All ages are welcome. Gloves and bags will be provided to volunteers. Participants are asked to bring shovels.
Volunteers should meet at the parking lot behind the AmeriCold Logistics buildings located at 6875 State St., Bettendorf.
For more information or to register, call 563-322-2969 or visit riveraction.org/volunteer.
Bettendorf schools accept
preschool applications
The Bettendorf Community School District now is accepting preschool applications for the 2019-2020 school year.
Children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2019, are eligible to participate.
The State of Iowa provides funding in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program, which allows families of preschoolers to receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time.
Local participating preschools include: Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
The Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children meeting economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes.
For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.
First Day school supply
collection begins locally
The First Day Project annual school supply drive, a collaboration of Quad-City area school districts, local businesses and volunteer groups, is gearing up for the 2019-2020 drive.
Area school districts have begun collecting school supply donations for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Supplies in need are: backpacks, crayons, colored pencils, composition notebooks, erasers, glue sticks, loose-leaf paper, pocket folders, spiral notebooks, pencil boxes, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, washable markers and watercolor paints.
Donations will be accepted weekdays until Aug. 2 at these locations:
- Ascentra Credit Union, 1710 Grant St. and 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf
- Ascentra Credit Union, 949 Mississippi View Court, LeClaire
- Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center, 3311 18th St.
- Mel Foster Co., 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf
- Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf
Monetary donations also can be made to specific districts or the project through the Quad-City Community Foundation at bit.ly/QCCF-Donate-1stDayProject.
For more information about the First Day Project or to help support area students, contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or by phone at 563-359-3681, ext. 3005.
Bettendorf library to
hold book discussion
The Bettendorf Public Library will host a book discussion about "Binti: The Complete Trilogy," by Nnedi Okorafor, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
To prepare for the discussion, readers can borrow a free copy of this groundbreaking sci-fi trilogy.
1984 BHS class to hold 35th reunion
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1984 with host its 35th reunion Friday-Sunday, July 26-28.
The celebration will include a Meet and Greet from 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, at Davenport's Analog Arcade Bar. A cash bar will be available.
On Saturday, there will be a buffet dinner from 6-10 p.m. at The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Cost will be $30 per person and includes buffet, two drink tickets and live music. Sunday will include farewell events.
For more information or to RSVP by Friday, June 28, email BHS84Dogs@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/groups/43441873198.
Bettendorf Public Library
to host teen events
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a variety of free events for teens this summer including the 2019 Young Adult Summer Reading Program.
The theme for this year's reading program will be "A Universe of Stories." All events will be at the library and will require registration.
Events include:
- Build a Rover, 1:30–4:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13. Teens can build mini rovers from kits that will require soldering. No experience is necessary.
- Book Explorers: John Scalzi Fan Club, 2-3 p.m., Monday, July 22. Featuring book discussions and fan chats about titles from this popular science fiction writer. "Fuzzy Nation" will be discussed in June and "Red Shirts" in July.
For more information or to register, visit bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Library hosts 2019
Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert is on Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, south of the library on 18th Street. The shows begin at 6:30 p.m., rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, concerts are held in the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
This year's concert line-up includes:
Thursday, July 11: Mo and Co
Thursday, July 18: Songbird Quartet
Thursday, July 25: Doggin' Out
Thursday, Aug. 1: Cody Road
Thursday, Aug. 8: Class of 82
Bettendorf Park Band
presents summer concerts
The Bettendorf Park Band will present free concerts again this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
Friday, July 12 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Friday, July 19 - Bob Gaston C.A.S.I. New Horizons Band, Ice Cream Social by CASI
Friday, July 26 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Kennedy Catholic School Band Boosters
Membership in the band is open to adult musicians from throughout the Quad-Cities. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. For more information, contact Brian Hughes at 563-599-7730.
LeClaire Chamber
July 9: Networking event, Mississippi River Distilling Co., 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 13: Networking lunch, Big Dave and Holly’s, 1204 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, noon.
