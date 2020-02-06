What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

BBN hosts Lunch &
Learn on Feb. 14
The Bettendorf Business Network will feature Marcia Erickson of ActionCOACH for the BBN's first quarter Lunch & Learn on Thursday, Feb. 14.
Erickson will present the Gentle Art of Delegating from noon to 1 p.m. at the Cambria Hotel, 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.
The cost is $15 for paid BBN members, $25 for all other guests. RSVPs are required and due by Feb. 10 at BettendorfBusinessNetwork@gmail.com.
Karsten begins Liberty
Counseling internship
Liberty Counseling, Bettendorf, has announced Kelli Karsten as its new graduate internship.
Karsten, who is completing her master's degree in professional counseling at Liberty University, will offer free counseling to patients unable to afford counseling or without insurance.
As part of the degree program, she will provide counseling under the supervision of the professional staff and receive experience in the counseling practice.
Serving alongside her husband, a pastor, Karsten brings with a background in women's ministry, children's ministry and Celebrate Recovery. She has a passion for women struggling with anxiety and depression or have a history of abuse as well as for children struggling with behavioral problems such as ADHD and learning disorders.
Liberty Counseling is located at 1912 Middle Road, Suite 300. To set an appointment, contact Karsten at 563-349-4673.
Trivia night to support
St. Jude's research
Epsilon Sigma Alpha will host a trivia night on Saturday, Feb. 8, to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Village's community room, 2500 Grant St., Bettendorf. Play begins at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 per person with tables of six to eight players. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.
To reserve a table, call Debbie Connell, event chair, at 563-326-3498.
Bettendorf man wins
$50,000 lottery prize
Donald Sullivan, Bettendorf, has won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery's 5 Spot scratch game.
The prize is the second highest for the 5 Spot scratch game.
Sullivan purchased the winning ticket at Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, and claimed the prize at the lottery's regional office in Cedar Rapids.
The 5 Spot scratch game features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.44. For more information about the game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
Mayor presents State
of City on Feb. 19
Bettendorf will hold the State of the City Address at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. with opening remarks and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Robert Gallagher will present the State of the City Address at approximately 12:15 p.m.
The event is an annual presentation by the Mayor that brings government officials, business owners, civic leaders and residents together to reflect on the city's accomplishments from the past year and review plans for the future.
Lunch will be $15 per person at the door with cash or check. Online payment is available on the City's website at bettendorf.org. Guests also can attend the presentation only, which is free.
Museum celebrating
Buffalo Bill's Birthday
Participants can celebrate the birthday of one of America's greatest legends, William "Buffalo Bill" Cody, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Buffalo Bill Museum, 199 N. Front St., LeClaire.
The party will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting), and more. Guests also can visit the museum's exhibits for free.
For more information, call 563-505-8028 or email Contact@buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com.
Ascentra accepting
scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the competition has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The remaining sessions will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and March 17.
Future topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans including elder law, employment law and information on limited scope and self-representation.
No registration is required for these free events.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. For more information, call 563-344-4179.