What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Mayor presents State

of City on Feb. 19

Bettendorf will hold the State of the City Address at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with opening remarks and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Robert Gallagher will present the State of the City Address at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The event is an annual presentation by the Mayor that brings government officials, business owners, civic leaders and residents together to reflect on the city's accomplishments from the past year and review plans for the future.

Lunch will be $15 per person at the door with cash or check. Online payment is available on the City's website at bettendorf.org. Guests also can attend the presentation only, which is free.

Museum celebrating

Buffalo Bill's Birthday

Participants can celebrate the birthday of one of America's greatest legends, William "Buffalo Bill" Cody, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Buffalo Bill Museum, 199 N. Front St., LeClaire.