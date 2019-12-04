What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Asbury Methodist
hosts reenactment
Members of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf, are recreating the city of Bethlehem at the time of Christ’s birth inside every room of their church complex. It will include scenery, reenactors and live animals.
The public is invited to visit from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Visitors may encounter Roman soldiers asking if they’ve registered for the census or meet innkeepers who have no room.
There will be a market place with children’s crafts, food and a photo booth and there will be a live Nativity with chickens, a donkey and sheep.
The production is called “The Starry Night,” and church members “have been working relentlessly” on it for months, church member Carrie Meumann said.
The idea came from Linda Carver, the pastor’s wife, who saw a similar production at a church in Des Moines, Meumann said, adding that about 50 people are involved.
The event is free and there will be “no preaching or sermonizing,” Meumann said. Church members just want to share Christmas with the public.
The church is located at 1809 Mississippi Boulevard.
Senior citizens invited
to holiday event
"Tis the Season" will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 1:30 p.m. Senior citizens 60 years and older can enjoy holiday music, entertainment and refreshments.
The event is free and open to all Q-C seniors. Registration began Tuesday, Nov. 12, and continues until Monday, Dec. 2, or until the event is full. For more information or to make reservations, call 563-344-4000.
Bridge construction
detours bike path
The Riverfront Trail in Bettendorf between 12th Street and George Thuenen Drive (by the Isle Hotel & Casino) is expected to be closed until mid-December as work continues on the new Interstate 74 bridge.
There will be detours along this area of the bike path. Contractors will be setting steel girders and working on the overhead structure for the new bridge.
For more information and maps of the detour, visit i74riverbridge.com/traffic.
Ascentra accepting
scholarship applications
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the competition has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
Bettendorf library to host
STEAM programs
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer students a chance to explore the physics and history of catapults and trebuchets with a STEAM-based program titled, "Blown Away: Trebuchet."
The program consists of four sessions that take place on the first two Tuesdays of December from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Designed for elementary through high school aged students, each session will engage the theme with age and ability appropriate groups. The free workshops do not require registration and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Attendance at all four sessions is not required but highly recommended. The program series is made possible through the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
Fitness Center offers
holiday movie Dec. 14
The holiday movie, The Grinch, will be shown Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. The movie will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.