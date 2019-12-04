What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

STEAM programs

The Bettendorf Public Library will offer students a chance to explore the physics and history of catapults and trebuchets with a STEAM-based program titled, "Blown Away: Trebuchet."

The program consists of four sessions that take place on the first two Tuesdays of December from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Designed for elementary through high school aged students, each session will engage the theme with age and ability appropriate groups. The free workshops do not require registration and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Attendance at all four sessions is not required but highly recommended. The program series is made possible through the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Fitness Center offers

holiday movie Dec. 14

The holiday movie, The Grinch, will be shown Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. The movie will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.

