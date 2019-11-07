Bettendorf Park Band
kicks off 52nd season
The Bettendorf Park Band will launch its 52nd season with a concert at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, at a new location — Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
The public is invited and admission is free.
Under the direction of Brian Hughes and assistant conductor, Sean Talbot, the program has a Fall theme including “Prayer of Thanksgiving,” “Autumn Nocturn,” and “September Song." Also included are Broadway medleys “Curtains Up” and “Bob Hope Salute.”
The Band is sponsored by the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Deptartment with funding assistance from the Park Band Foundation, Birdies for Charity and named and anonymous donors.
Adult musicians are welcome to join by attending Thursday night rehearsals at 7 p.m. at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf. For more information call 563-349-5511.
BPD offering scam
recognition class
Bettendorf Police Sgt. Jeff Nelson will present "Scam Recognition and Avoidance" at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Bettendorf Public Library.
The free event will provide information about the latest prevalent scams as well as tips on how to recognize and avoid them. No registration is required to attend.
Free yard waste
pickup announced
Bettendorf residents will not have to put yard waste stickers on paper yard waste bags through Dec. 6.
Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge. The no-charge weeks at the facility run through Dec. 8.
For more information, call 563-344-4088.
Bettendorf library to host
STEAM programs
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer students a chance to explore the physics and history of catapults and trebuchets with a STEAM-based program titled, "Blown Away: Trebuchet."
The program consists of four sessions that take place on the first two Tuesdays of both November and December from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Designed for elementary through high school aged students, each session will engage the theme with age and ability appropriate groups. The free workshops do not require registration and will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Attendance at all four sessions is not required but highly recommended. The program series is made possible through the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
Library Friends hold
annual Holiday Bazaar
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Bettendorf Room of the Bettendorf Public Library.
The sale includes crafts, jewelry, cards, Christmas ornaments, sewn items, food and candy, goods from commercial vendors and artwork. Proceeds from table rentals help fund library events.
Enjoy a crafternoon
at the library
The Bettendorf Public Library will host a Holiday Crafternoon from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16.
This DIY program invites participants 16 years and older to drop by the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive to create unique holiday ornaments. Guests will be able to fashion ornaments from six selections and may drop in anytime during the event.
Staff will be on-hand to help guide and answer questions about the projects. All supplies and tools will be provided to make a spectrum of ornament styles, from traditional paper stars to high-tech 3-D pen snowflakes.
Parks host Mother-Son/
Father-Daughter Day
Bettendorf's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Day on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
Participants can chose from a variety of activities including laser tag, obstacle courses, dinosaur races, dodgeball, crafts, food and more.
Times will include:
Mother-Son: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Father-Daughter: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 563-344-4113 or visit bettendorf.org. $35.
Life Fitness Center
to show holiday movies
Holiday movies will be shown in October and December at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. Movies will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The next movie will be:
Saturday, Dec. 14: The Grinch
For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.
