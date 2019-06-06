{{featured_button_text}}
062318-qct-qca-band-053a.jpg

The Bettendorf Park Band performs a concert Friday, June 15, 2018 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. This year's concerts begin June 7.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Bettendorf to show Movies in the Park

Bettendorf Parks and Recreation will sponsor free movie nights every Saturday throughout the month of June. Movies will be shown at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The rain date for movies will be Sunday, July 14.

Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.

Saturday, June 8: Mary Poppins Returns

Saturday, June 15: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Saturday, June 22: Space Jam

Saturday, June 29: The Lego Movie 2

Bettendorf Park Band to host 51st annual Summer Concert Series

The Bettendorf Park Band will present free concerts again this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.

Friday, June 7: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, June 14: Tri-County Band

Friday, June 21: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, June 28: Stars, Stripes and Saxophones

Thursday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, July 5: Bix Youth Jazz Band

Friday, July 12: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, July 19: Bob Gaston CASI New Horizons Band

Friday, July 26: Bettendorf Park Bank

Membership in the band is open to adult musicians from throughout the Quad-Cities. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. For more information, contact Brian Hughes at 563-599-7730.

LeClaire plans Citywide Garage Sale

Residents and visitors alike are invited to the LeClaire Citywide Garage Sale on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.

If you enjoy "picking" in your own backyard, you'll find treasures at the more than 55 garage sales in town.

A printed list of sales with a map can be picked up at these locations: LeClaire Information Center, 117 South Cody Road; LeClaire City Hall, 325 Wisconsin St.; and LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin St. A list also can be found at www.visitleclaire.com.

For more information, see the Facebook event "LeClaire Citywide Garage Sale, June 7-8, 2019."

ASM Quad-Cities Chapter to hold ASM Materials Day Camp

The ASM Quad-Cities Chapter will holding the annual ASM Materials Day Camp Tuesday-Thursday, June 18-20 at Black Hawk College. This free science and engineering camp will expose high school students to career opportunities in materials engineering.

The camp couples hands-on laboratory activities with observational learning of materials science principles. The camp also includes tours of two factories to see how Materials Engineers work in industry.

For more information, contact Bob Gaster, bgaster5280@gmail.com or call at 563-340-8862. To register, fill out the form at https://goo.gl/ocfqxd.

LeClaire Chamber

June 11: Networking event, 129 Coffee and Wine Bar, 129 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.

July 9: Networking event, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.

