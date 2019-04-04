The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library to Host Spring Book Sale
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will host a Spring Book Sale will be held Friday-Sunday, April 5-7 on the 2nd floor of the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Funds raised through the sale will be used to support the library’s numerous endeavors in programming and services. Thousands of titles will be available with most items priced at $0.75. A silent auction also will be held for collections and special items.
Hours include: 5–7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 (Members Preview Sale); 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7.
Membership is required to attend Friday's Member Preview Sale. If not already a member, memberships may be purchased at the door. Individual membership is $5 and family membership is $10. There is no admission fee for Saturday and Sunday.
Scott Community College to host Annual Career Fair
Scott Community College will host a career fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the Bettendorf Campus, 500 Belmont Road. The event will feature more than 80 employers, including: AT&T, HNI, Dillards, Hills & Dales, PerMar, UPS, Genesis Health Systems, Jumers Casino & Hotel, TMP World Wide and more. Employer tables will be set-up in both the Student Life Center (inside doors 5 and 6) and in the Career Technology Education Building (inside door A1). The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and dress appropriately.
For more information, contact Wayne Cole at wcole@eicc.edu or by phone at 563-441-4021, or visit eicc.edu/news3/03-13-2019-scc-career-fair.aspx.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held in LeClaire
The LeClaire Park and Recreation Commission will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Hollyhock Park, 500 Reynolds St. LeClaire.
There also will be a bounce house, free lunch and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is free with no age requirements.
City of Bettendorf seeks nominations
for the 2019 Fourth of July parade grand marshal
Bettendorf is seeking nominations for the 2019 Fourth of July parade grand marshal.
Nominees must have made significant contributions to the quality of life in the City in the area of civic or social services, humanitarianism or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts. Nominees must be current or long-time past residents or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf. Nominees also must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on Thursday, July 4. People previously nominated but not selected may be nominated again.
The name, contact information and a short biography of the person being nominated should be sent to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or emailed to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 19.
For further information, call 563-344-4033.
Bettendorf seeking volunteers for the Park Ambassador Program
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteer Park Ambassadors. The volunteers patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors. Duties include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. Most importantly, acting as goodwill ambassadors for the City.
Anyone 18 years or older can serve as an ambassador. Applicants do not have to be a Bettendorf resident, but must have a valid driver's license, pass a background check and be in good health.
The 2019 season will run from May 24 through Sept. 2. There will be an orientation meeting on Wednesday, May 22 at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.
Applications can be picked up and/or dropped off at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.; the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.; or the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2019.
For more information, call Isaac Jacobs at 563-344-7170.
