Bettendorf to host Child Development Class Visits

Bettendorf High School invites children 2-4 years to visit the school's Child Development class from 10-11 a.m. on select Thursdays in March.

These visits will allow BHS students in the class to observe, interact and learn from children at different stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play and student-child and student-caregiver or parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided.

Younger siblings are invited and a caregiver/parent needs to be present during this play time. For more information or to RSVP, email ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

Dates in March include Thursdays, March 7, 21 and 28.

