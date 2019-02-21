Bettendorf to host Child Development Class Visits
Bettendorf High School invites children 2-4 years to visit the school's Child Development class from 10-11 a.m. on select Thursdays in March.
These visits will allow BHS students in the class to observe, interact and learn from children at different stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play and student-child and student-caregiver or parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided.
Younger siblings are invited and a caregiver/parent needs to be present during this play time. For more information or to RSVP, email ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Dates in March include Thursdays, March 7, 21 and 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.