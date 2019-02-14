Bettendorf to hold State of the City Address
Bettendorf's State of the City Address will be Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with opening remarks and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Robert Gallagher will present the State of the City Address at approximately 12:15 p.m.
The public is invited to attend the luncheon and/or the State of the City Address. Lunch costs $10 at the door. Cash and checks will be accepted. The presentation is free to those who do not wish to have lunch.
Artist Marie Stephens in residence at Bettendorf library
Artist Marie Stephens will be in residence at the Bettendorf Public Library Creation Studio from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 15. During her residency, Stephens will use various oil painting techniques. Library visitors may drop in to watch her process of painting and how her new work evolves. All ages are welcome.
From 3-5 p.m. Mondays in February, visitors can participate in the studio's Drop-Ins program. Free art and science materials are available. February's theme is Mend a Broken Heart (Feb. 25). For more information, bettendorflibrary.com.
Pleasant Valley Junior High begins course registration for 2019-2020
Pleasant Valley Junior High School will begin preparing for the 2019-2020 school year with course registration. The following information is available to help parents and students.
Incoming 7th grade students:
Parents of sixth grade students entering seventh grade are invited to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Junior High in Gym A. Students are encouraged to attend this overview of the junior high offerings. Course registration and course information will be provided to sixth grade students at the elementary conferences on Feb. 28 and March 5.
Incoming 8th grade students:
Students in seventh grade will receive course registration materials during the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Counselors will discuss the course registration process with the students.
Incoming 9th grade students:
Students in eighth grade will receive high school course registration materials during the school day on Monday, Feb. 11. Counselors will discuss the course registration process with the students.
Parents of eighth grade students entering ninth grade this fall are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12 for students whose last names begin with A-J and Thursday, Feb. 14 for students whose last names begin with K–Z. the meetings will take place at 7 p.m. each night in the Pleasant Valley High School Theater. Students are encouraged to attend.
New students to the PV District:
Students enrolled in another school district, but who plan to enroll at Pleasant Valley Junior High School for the 2019-2020 school year, should contact the Junior High Counseling Office at 563-332-0202 to begin registration and course selection.
