What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Forum highlights 2020
Census information
On Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. the Bettendorf Public Library will host an informational presentation about the 2020 Census with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Topics will include the importance of a complete count, how Census data is used and available job opportunities.
The program will be hosted at the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. U.S. Census Bureau officials will be on hand to answer any questions about the Census including how to complete a job application.
Library launches winter
reading program
The 2020 Vision: Everyone Reads winter reading program has kicked off at the Bettendorf Public Library.
Online registration opened Monday, Jan. 6, at bettendorflibrary.com or at the library.
Once the program's reading requirements have been fulfilled readers can return to the library to receive a reading award. For more information, call 563-344-4175.
Chess clubs begin
at Bettendorf library
During the new year the Bettendorf Public Library will host two separate chess clubs.
Beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, elementary through high school students can participant in the Youth Chess Club, which will meet from 2-3 p.m. every other Saturday at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Players, age 16 years through adulthood, can take part in the Adult Chess Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at the library. The adult club will typically be on the last Monday of each month.
All of the materials needed for the game are available at the club meetings and there will be staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required to attend either of the free programs.
For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.
Middle School hosts
STEM Expo Jan. 25
The Bett STEM Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.
The annual event will feature fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids and is free and open to all children and families.
Participants can take part in hands-on experiments and displays including beekeeping, BHS science club, birds of prey, I-74 virtual reality program, John Deere VR welding, park rangers, science of sports and more.
The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar, Kelsey (Klein) Sundet, will be a special guest. Kelsey is a 2001 graduate of Bettendorf High School and also attended Herbert Hoover Elementary School and Bettendorf Middle School. After high school, she received her undergraduate degree in interior design and swam competitively at Minnesota State University in Mankato. She then moved on to Iowa State University, where she received her Masters of Architecture and Masters of Community and Regional Planning.
Bettendorf library
offers Craft-Tea
The Bettendorf Public Library is offering a new monthly program for teens and adults where crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and a delightful beverage.
Craft-Tea kicked off Thursday, Jan. 2, and will continue on the first Thursday of each month through May at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The craft sessions are from 7-8:30 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share and socialize with other creators. For participants not currently working on a craft project the library will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will provide free tea, coffee and water.
Leadership program
kicks off Jan. 30
Integrity Integrated, Inc. is currently enrolling participants in its Spring 2020 Leadership Development Program.
The program is for men and women who want to strengthen their leadership skills. It begins Thursday, Jan. 30.
Participants can develop a personal leadership plan to create positive and measurable change. They will explore authenticity, managerial style, ethics and create a personal vision. Ginny Wilson-Peters also will cover strength-based leadership, responsibility, emotional intelligence and real conversations.
This program focuses on personal and organizational leadership. Included in the program are eight group sessions, three confidential one-on-one coaching sessions with Wilson-Peters and a 360-degree Leadership Practices Inventory assessment.
The group will meet 8-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and 27, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, and May 7 at the Integrity Integrated headquarters, 1019 Mound St., Davenport.
For more information or to register, call 563-359-1099 or visit integrityintegrated.com/programs/leadership-development-program.
Ice skating open
at Frozen Landing
Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink, which is located at Bettendorf's Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.
Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Regular hours, weather permitting, are: Mondays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3-9 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Thursdays: 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, noon-6 p.m.
Frozen Landing may not be open if raining, snow accumulation of two inches or more (until the rink is cleared), if temperatures are above 50 degrees or 5 degrees or below, or if the wind chill is -15 degrees.
For updates, weather cancellations, or other information, call 563-549-0587.