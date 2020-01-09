What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

During the new year the Bettendorf Public Library will host two separate chess clubs.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, elementary through high school students can participant in the Youth Chess Club, which will meet from 2-3 p.m. every other Saturday at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Players, age 16 years through adulthood, can take part in the Adult Chess Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at the library. The adult club will typically be on the last Monday of each month.

All of the materials needed for the game are available at the club meetings and there will be staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required to attend either of the free programs.

For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.

Middle School hosts

STEM Expo Jan. 25

The Bett STEM Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road.

The annual event will feature fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids and is free and open to all children and families.