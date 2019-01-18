Lunch & Learn to discuss digital marketing
The Bettendorf Business Network will present its 1st Quarter Lunch & Learn at the Isle - Farmer's Pick Banquet Room from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24.
The event is open only to contributing members, and a buffet lunch is available for $11.50.
Speakers will be Google Partner-certified specialists Margaret Whitson, digital media manager, Kim Johnson, digital media strategist for AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising, Brad Morrison, owner and innovator at Riverbend Signworks and Brian Monroe, senior account executive with AMPERAGE.
Topics will include:
- how digital marketing can work with traditional marketing
- trends in and types of digital marketing
- online marketing jargon
- differences between digital, content and social media marketing
For more information or to RSVP, email bettendorfbusinessnetwork@gmail.com.
Rivermont Collegiate Announces Scholarship Contest
Rivermont Collegiate will hold a scholarship contest for new students applying to 4th grade for the 2019-2020 school year. Currently, the school has fewer students in third grade, and is offering scholarships to boost that classes' enrollment.
Rivermont Collegiate is a preschool through 12th grade college preparatory school serving high-achieving, academically driven students.
Scholarships will be reactivated every year, through 8th grade. There will be one 75 percent scholarship, two 50 percent scholarships and three 25 percent scholarships awarded. Winners of the scholarships may also be eligible for financial aid.
The scholarship application deadline is Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. The school will hold an Academic Open House 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at the school. The school is located at 1821 Sunset Drive in Bettendorf. For more information, call 563-359-1366 or visit RivermontCollegiate.org.
Tapas Hot Yoda to offer free community classes
Tapas Hot Yoga will offer free hot yoga community classes on Sunday, Jan. 20 and for the next five Sundays at 10 a.m. at Tapas Hot Yoga, 919 40th Ave., Bettendorf.
This class provides an opportunity to try a way to get healthy. Participants can expect a vinyasa-style class taught by rotating Tapas instructors. Each instructor provides expert instruction, diverse styles and a positive energy suitable for yoga practitioners of all levels. The room is set to 95 degrees and 65 percent humidity to help practitioners improve muscular strength, endurance, flexibility and relaxation. The classes are for new students or Tapas students returning after six months or more.
Class sizes are limited to 30 students. Advanced registration is encouraged. Register online at tapasyogashala.com/classes. Yoga mats and towels are available for rental.
For more information email Evan and Kelly Harris at info@tapasyogashala.com.
Winter Carnival is Feb. 2
The City of Bettendorf will host its third annual Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2 at various locations around the city.
Indoor activities
Bettendorf Library
Activities and crafts with:
- Nahant Marsh
- The Figge Art Museum
- Navigators USA
- Artist Angie Kilmer
- Master gardeners
- Creation Studio Residency with calligrapher Amy Nielsen
- Little Hands Site with activities for ages 5 or younger
For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Family Museum
(Activities are free with $5 gallery admission for the day)
- Make a snowflake in the art studio
- Play with pretend snow
- Make a snowman with model magic in the clay studio
Life Fitness Center
- Pom-pom hockey
- Snowman bowling
- Rubber ducky ring toss
- Snowflake drop
- Pin the nose on the snowman
- Snowbell toss
- Snowball fight
- Winter coloring station
- Winter wonderland photo station
- Make-a-mask craft
Outside activities (weather permitting)
Faye’s Field
- Snow obstacle course
- Snow painting
Palmer Hills Golf Course
- Sledding
- Cross country skiing (limited ski rental or bring your own)
Frozen Landing
- Ice skating (skate rentals are $2, and if you bring your own, skating is free)
All activities are free and open to all ages.
Shuttle service will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will make the following stops every 10 minutes.
- Learning Campus (between Family Museum and library)
- Palmer Hills Golf Course (upper parking lot behind the Pro Shop)
- Life Fitness Center (parking lot across from the Life Fitness Center)
- Frozen Landing (parking lot between Frozen Landing and Splash Landing)
Pleasant Valley Junior High begins course registration for 2019-2020
Pleasant Valley Junior High School will begin preparing for the 2019-2020 school year with course registration. The following information is available to help parents and students.
Incoming 7th grade students:
Parents of sixth grade students entering seventh grade are invited to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Junior High in Gym A. Students are encouraged to attend this overview of the junior high offerings. Course registration and course information will be provided to sixth grade students at the elementary conferences on Feb. 28 and March 5.
Incoming 8th grade students:
Students in seventh grade will receive course registration materials during the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Counselors will discuss the course registration process with the students.
Incoming 9th grade students:
Students in eighth grade will receive high school course registration materials during the school day on Monday, Feb. 11. Counselors will discuss the course registration process with the students.
Parents of eighth grade students entering ninth grade this fall are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12 for students whose last names begin with A-J and Thursday, Feb. 14 for students whose last names begin with K–Z. the meetings will take place at 7 p.m. each night in the Pleasant Valley High School Theater. Students are encouraged to attend.
New students to the PV District:
Students enrolled in another school district, but who plan to enroll at Pleasant Valley Junior High School for the 2019-2020 school year, should contact the Junior High Counseling Office at 563-332-0202 to begin registration and course selection.
