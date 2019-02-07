Bettendorf preschool application period open
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 15 to be eligible to participate.
Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. Local preschools participating include: Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School, Neil Armstrong Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.
Children who meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.
Artist Marie Stephens in residence at Bettendorf library
Artist Marie Stephens will be in residence at the Bettendorf Public Library Creation Studio from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Feb. 8 and 15. During her residency, Stephens will use various oil painting techniques. Library visitors may drop in to watch her process of painting and how her new work evolves. All ages are welcome.
From 3-5 p.m. Mondays in February, visitors can participate in the studio's Drop-Ins program. Free art and science materials are available. Themes for February includes Pop-Up Greeting Cards (Feb. 11) and Mend a Broken Heart (Feb. 25). For more information, bettendorflibrary.com.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be activities planned for the children as well as free play and student-child and student-caregiver or parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided.
Dates are as follows:
February 14, 21 and 28
For more information or to register, call Elizabeth Kieffer at 563-332-7001 or email ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Pleasant Valley Junior High begins course registration for 2019-2020
Pleasant Valley Junior High School will begin preparing for the 2019-2020 school year with course registration. The following information is available to help parents and students.
Incoming 7th grade students:
Parents of sixth grade students entering seventh grade are invited to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Junior High in Gym A. Students are encouraged to attend this overview of the junior high offerings. Course registration and course information will be provided to sixth grade students at the elementary conferences on Feb. 28 and March 5.
Incoming 8th grade students:
Students in seventh grade will receive course registration materials during the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Counselors will discuss the course registration process with the students.
Incoming 9th grade students:
Students in eighth grade will receive high school course registration materials during the school day on Monday, Feb. 11. Counselors will discuss the course registration process with the students.
Parents of eighth grade students entering ninth grade this fall are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12 for students whose last names begin with A-J and Thursday, Feb. 14 for students whose last names begin with K–Z. the meetings will take place at 7 p.m. each night in the Pleasant Valley High School Theater. Students are encouraged to attend.
New students to the PV District:
Students enrolled in another school district, but who plan to enroll at Pleasant Valley Junior High School for the 2019-2020 school year, should contact the Junior High Counseling Office at 563-332-0202 to begin registration and course selection.
