2018 Bettendorf Halloween Parade Winners
The Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation has announced the winners of the Bettendorf Halloween Parade held Saturday, Oct. 27. Winners include:
Floats: First place, Bank Orion; Second place, Blackhawk Bank and Trust; Third place, IHMVCU.
Walking Groups: First place, Academy for the Performing Arts; Second place, Brooms are for Amateurs; Third place, Green-Faced Witch Group.
Novelty: First place, Blaze Restoration Inc.; Second place, Quad-City Pet Care Mobil Unit; Third place, Irresistible Kustome.
The foundation would like to thank everyone that participated in this year's parade.
Bettendorf Native Barry Sharp to offer
Band of Brothers Travelogue For Veterans Day
In honor of Veterans Day, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy will offer a slideshow tour led by landscape photographer Barry Sharp of four European countries and locations familiar to World War II veterans. This special presentation that contrasts historical and contemporary photos will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 in Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. There will be a reception following the presentation.
A Bettendorf native, Sharp retired as director of the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He is a Vietnam-era veteran and lives in Solon, Iowa. He continues to support others by volunteering annually for the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado.
Sharp’s photography frequently focuses on the contrast between sky, earth and sometimes water. His private photos from a European tour illustrate the natural beauty found even in such eventful places as former battlefields.
Bettendorf Park Band begins season with Salute to Veterans
The Bettendorf Park Band will begin the 51st season with a Salute to Veterans 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
A musical trip to remember allies and honor veterans and active servicemen and women, the concert program will include the John Higgans arrangement of Irving Berlin's, "America the Beautiful," Karl King's, "Host of Freedom," Sousa's, "U.S. Field Artillery March," and "Armed Forces Salute." Also included on the program will be David Holsinger's, "On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss," the overture, "Zampa," Scott Joplin's. "Rag-Time Dance," and the Alfred Reed arrangement of "Li’l Abner."
Under the direction of conductor, Dr. Brian Hughes, and associate conductor, Sean Talbot, the band is sponsored by the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department which provides rehearsal and library space. Funding support comes from the Bettendorf Park Band Foundation, and generous donations from named and anonymous Friends of the Band. Membership remains open to adult musicians from throughout the Quad-City area. Rehearsals are Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center.
Local Artist to Take Up Residency
in the Bettendorf Public Library’s Creation Studio
Pat Bereskin, local artist and owner of Beréskin Gallery in Bettendorf, will be at the Bettendorf Public Library’s Creation Studio 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Library visitors may drop by the Studio to watch Bereskin painting and demonstrating skills inspired by the French Moderns exhibit at the Figge Museum. This Creation Studio Residency program is being offered in collaboration with the Figge's, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950," exhibit.
Pat Bradley Bereskin, a native of Bettendorf, was an art teacher for many years and now operates the Bereskin Art Gallery in downtown Bettendorf. The gallery features Midwestern artists and regional works.
BHS Students To Host Pancake Breakfast for March of Dimes
The Bettendorf High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) Club will host a March of Dimes pancake breakfast 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in the commons. The breakfast will benefit the March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies. Tickets will be $5.
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation
to hold family fun nights
The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host the 2nd annual Mel Foster Co. Mother/Son Night of Fun 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf. Additionally this year, a Father/Daughter Day of Fun has been added from 1-3:30 p.m.
These events will be filled with games and activities where moms and sons and dads and daughters can work together to compete for various prizes. This is a great opportunity for families to experience a night out while raising funds for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
December 6, 13 and 20
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
