What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Participants can visit the Bettendorf Public Library for Movie Monday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, to enjoy the new version of Disney's, "Lion King."

Attendees can sing along with favorite songs. They will receive a free inflatable microphone to sing into during the show as well as free popcorn.

For more information, call 563-344-4175.

The Family Museum, Bettendorf, will host its annual Noon Year's Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to allow the younger set to celebrate the arrival of 2020.

Visitors can countdown to noon during this special New Year's party for the younger set. The event will run from 9 am to noon. The museum closes at 2 p.m.

Festivities include firework rings, chalkboard party hats, confetti cones, face painting, music from the Myers Brothers and a balloon drop with confetti.

The event, sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union, is included with membership or paid admission.

