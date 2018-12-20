Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes

Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.

Dates are as follows:

February 21 and 28, March 7

May 9, 16 and 23

For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

LeClaire Events:

Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Cocktails 5:30 p.m., awards 6:30 p.m., dinner 7 p.m., live auction 8 p.m. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments