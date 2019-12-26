What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf library

offers Craft-Tea

The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a new monthly program for teens and adults where crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and a delightful beverage.

Craft-Tea will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share and socialize with other creators. For participants not currently working on a craft project the library will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available.

Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will provide free tea, coffee and water.

Craft-Tea will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Leadership program

kicks off in January

Integrity Integrated, Inc. is currently enrolling participants in the Spring 2020 Leadership Development Program.

The program is for men and women who want to strengthen their leadership skills. It begins Thursday, Jan. 30.