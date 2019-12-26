What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf library
offers Craft-Tea
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a new monthly program for teens and adults where crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and a delightful beverage.
Craft-Tea will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share and socialize with other creators. For participants not currently working on a craft project the library will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will provide free tea, coffee and water.
Craft-Tea will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Leadership program
kicks off in January
Integrity Integrated, Inc. is currently enrolling participants in the Spring 2020 Leadership Development Program.
The program is for men and women who want to strengthen their leadership skills. It begins Thursday, Jan. 30.
Participants can develop a personal leadership plan to create positive and measurable change. They will explore authenticity, managerial style, ethics and create a personal vision. Ginny Wilson-Peters also will cover strength-based leadership, responsibility, emotional intelligence and real conversations.
This program focuses on personal and organizational leadership. Included in the program are eight group sessions, three confidential one-on-one coaching sessions with Wilson-Peters and a 360-degree Leadership Practices Inventory assessment.
The group will meet 8-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and 27, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, and May 7 at the Integrity Integrated headquarters, 1019 Mound St., Davenport.
For more information or to register, call 563-359-1099 or visit integrityintegrated.com/programs/leadership-development-program.
Frozen Landing
open for the season
Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink has opened for the season.
The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.
Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions also will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are: Mondays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3-9 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, noon-6 p.m.
Hours are subject to change depending on the weather and for holidays.
For updates and weather cancellation information, call 563-549-0587.