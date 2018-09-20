Bettendorf High School Class of 1998 to hold 20th Class Reunion
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1998 will hold a 20th Class Reunion Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 20 -23.
The weekend will kickoff on Thursday with the BHS Homecoming parade at 6 p.m. Then on Friday participants can cheer on the Bulldogs at the Homecoming football game.
Saturday will feature a tour of the high school in the morning and cocktails at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, at 7 p.m.
Festivities will wrap-up at 11 a.m. on Sunday with a picnic at McManus Park, 1200 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf.
For more information, visit the Facebook page, Bettendorf High School Class of '98 or email at Bettendorfclassof1998@gmail.com.
Bettendorf Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch series to kickoff
The Bettendorf Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch series will kickoff a new season at noon Friday, Sept. 21 at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This event offers a great, affordable way for guests to start the weekend with free beverages and music during a break for lunch. The September Brown Bag Lunch will host singer, songwriter Wes Wells. Wells performance will feature rich vocals, the guitar and witty storytelling including original songs about local happenings, national history, love, family and sports. All ages are invited to this free event and welcome to bring a lunch to enjoy while listening. The Brown Bag Lunch series will be held on Fridays once a month from September through May. This program is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. No registration is required to attend.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
October 4, 11 and 18
December 6, 13 and 20
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.