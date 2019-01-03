Pleasant Valley High School presents A Wrinkle In Time
Pleasant Valley High School Theater Department will present, "A Wrinkle In Time," 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Black Box Theater, Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be a children's theater workshop beginning at 9 a.m. The workshop will be followed by a showcase of the children's work and a performance of the show.
For more information, to register or to purchase tickets, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/pleasantvalley. $25 workshop, $5 to $7 show.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
LeClaire Events:
Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Cocktails 5:30 p.m., awards 6:30 p.m., dinner 7 p.m., live auction 8 p.m. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.
