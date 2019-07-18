Bettendorf library to host
Out of This World discussion
The Bettendorf Public Library will host this book discussion about "Binti: The Complete Trilogy," by Nnedi Okorafor, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
To prepare for the discussion, readers can borrow a free copy of this groundbreaking sci-fi trilogy.
New dates set for
Movies in the Park
Bettendorf Parks and Recreation has announced its make-up days for its free Movies in the Park.
The updated schedule includes:
Saturday, Sept. 14: Space Jam
Saturday, Sept. 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Saturday, Oct. 5: Lego Movie
Movies will be shown at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Participants should bring a chair or blanket.
For more information, call 563-344-4113 or visit facebook.com/pg/officialbettendorf/events.
RDA elects new members
The Regional Development Authority, or RDA, has announced four new members were elected at its meeting June 19, 2019.
They are: Mary Davidson, Steve Geifman, Beth Tinsman, and Maria Waterman.
Each member is elected to a three-year term and can serve up to two consecutive terms for a total of six years. Terms began July 1.
In addition, a new state law now requires the RDA to add two ex officio members: one each from the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the Davenport City Council. County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe and Kyle Gripp, Davenport alderman-at-large, have agreed to serve.
The RDA holds Rhythm City Casino's gaming license and distributes a portion of the revenue to area organizations.
"We welcome these new members who bring a wide range of experience, expertise, and interests in helping to build a great community through RDA’s grant programs," said RDA Chair Marie Ziegler.
Bettendorf Schools taking
preschool applications
The Bettendorf Community School District now is accepting preschool applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2019, are eligible to participate.
The State of Iowa provides funding in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program. The program allows families to receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time.
Local preschools participating include: Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
The Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood, Mark Twain and Neil Armstrong elementary schools. Children who meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the public school preschool classes.
For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.
First Day school supply
collection begins locally
The First Day Project annual school supply drive, a collaboration of Quad-City area school districts, local businesses and volunteer groups, is gearing up for the 2019-2020 drive.
Area school districts are collecting school supply donations for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Supplies in need are: backpacks, crayons, colored pencils, composition notebooks, erasers, glue sticks, loose-leaf paper, pocket folders, spiral notebooks, pencil boxes, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, washable markers and watercolor paints.
Donations will be accepted weekdays until Aug. 2 at these locations:
Ascentra Credit Union, 1710 Grant St. and 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf
Ascentra Credit Union, 949 Mississippi View Court, LeClaire
Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center, 3311 18th St.
Mel Foster Co., 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf
Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf
Monetary donations also can be made to specific districts or the project through the Quad-City Community Foundation at bit.ly/QCCF-Donate-1stDayProject.
For more information, contact Celeste Miller at cmiller@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or by phone at 563-359-3681, ext. 3005.
1984 BHS class to hold 35th reunion
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1984 with host its 35th reunion Friday-Sunday, July 26-28.
The celebration will include a Meet and Greet from 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, at Davenport's Analog Arcade Bar. A cash bar will be available.
On Saturday, there will be a buffet dinner from 6-10 p.m. at The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Cost will be $30 per person and includes buffet, two drink tickets and live music. Sunday will include farewell events.
For more information or to RSVP by Friday, June 28, email BHS84Dogs@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/groups/43441873198.
Bettendorf Public Library
to host teen events
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a variety of free events for teens this summer including the 2019 Young Adult Summer Reading Program.
The theme for this year's reading program will be "A Universe of Stories." All events will be at the library and will require registration.
Events include:
- Book Explorers: John Scalzi Fan Club, 2-3 p.m., Monday, July 22. Featuring book discussions and fan chats about titles from this popular science fiction writer. "Fuzzy Nation" will be discussed in June and "Red Shirts" in July.
For more information or to register, visit bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Library hosts 2019
Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert is on Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, south of the library on 18th Street. The shows begin at 6:30 p.m., rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, concerts are held in the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
This year's concert line-up includes:
Thursday, July 18: Songbird Quartet
Thursday, July 25: Doggin' Out
Thursday, Aug. 1: Cody Road
Thursday, Aug. 8: Class of 82
Bettendorf Park Band presents
Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Park Band will present free concerts again this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
Friday, July 19 - Bob Gaston C.A.S.I. New Horizons Band, Ice Cream Social by CASI
Friday, July 26 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Kennedy Catholic School Band Boosters
Membership in the band is open to adult musicians from throughout the Quad-Cities. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. For more information, contact Brian Hughes at 563-599-7730.
LeClaire Chamber
Aug. 13: Networking lunch, Big Dave and Holly’s, 1204 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, noon.
