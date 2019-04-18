Debe LaMar Memorial to be dedicated in April
An unveiling and dedication for the Debe LaMar Memorial will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Lincoln Park, 951 27th St. There also will be a tree planting dedication and Arbor Day proclamation reading.
LaMar was the 3rd Ward Alderman since 1998. She served five terms under three mayors and was Mayor Pro-tem for seven years. One of her proudest accomplishments was the splash pad at Lincoln Park, which was dedicated to her in June of this year.
LaMar died Nov. 29, 2018, following a battle with cancer.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held in LeClaire
The LeClaire Park and Recreation Commission will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Hollyhock Park, 500 Reynolds St. LeClaire.
There also will be a bounce house, free lunch and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is free with no age requirements.
National Touring Memorial Exhibit to visit Bettendorf
The memorial exhibit, "Remembering Our Fallen," will be on display in the north lobby of the Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 12.
This national memorial exhibit reminds Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died after being wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. The free exhibit will be open to the public daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of the nation's Fallen since Sept. 11, 2001, and also honor those who returned with the invisible wounds of PTSD and died by suicide.
The memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
The arrival of the memorial exhibit in the Quad-Cities was made possible through support by Isle Casino Hotel, Visit Quad-Cities and the City of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf to hold celebration for Jackson Retirement
A party to celebrate the retirement of Paul Norton Elementary school counselor Joyce Jackson will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Paul Norton Commons, 4485 Greenbrier Drive, Bettendorf.
Jackson is retiring after 59 years of service.
City of Bettendorf seeks nominations
for the 2019 Fourth of July parade grand marshal
Bettendorf is seeking nominations for the 2019 Fourth of July parade grand marshal.
Nominees must have made significant contributions to the quality of life in the City in the area of civic or social services, humanitarianism or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts. Nominees must be current or long-time past residents or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf. Nominees also must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on Thursday, July 4. People previously nominated but not selected may be nominated again.
The name, contact information and a short biography of the person being nominated should be sent to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or emailed to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 19.
For further information, call 563-344-4033.
Bettendorf seeking volunteers for the Park Ambassador Program
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteer Park Ambassadors. The volunteers patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors. Duties include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. Most importantly, acting as goodwill ambassadors for the City.
Anyone 18 years or older can serve as an ambassador. Applicants do not have to be a Bettendorf resident, but must have a valid driver's license, pass a background check and be in good health.
The 2019 season will run from May 24 through Sept. 2. There will be an orientation meeting on Wednesday, May 22 at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.
Applications can be picked up and/or dropped off at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.; the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.; or the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2019.
For more information, call Isaac Jacobs at 563-344-7170.
