What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family Museum holds
night at Q-C Storm
The Family Museum's new Luckey Climber will get a financial boost from a fundraiser with the Quad-City Storm.
Hockey fans are invited to help the museum by attending the Storm's match against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, March 7.
The game will begin at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Participants can enjoy Superhero Night as they watch the Storm play in Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off live following the game. The first 1,000 fans through the doors also will receive a bobblehead.
Three dollars of every $15 ticket and $6 of every $20 ticket sold through the fundraiser link will support the completion of the Family Museum's new Luckey Climber feature. The fundraiser seats are located in Club 109 and have access to a private bar.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shop-quadcitystorm-com.3dcartstores.com/Marvel-Super-Hero-Night--City-of-Bettendorf-Section-109_p_83.html.
Museum celebrates
Buffalo Bill's birthday
Guests are welcome to celebrate the birthday of one of America's greatest legends, William "Buffalo Bill" Cody, from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Buffalo Bill Museum, 199 N. Front St., LeClaire.
The party will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting), and more. Guests also can visit the museum's exhibits for free.
For more information, call 563-505-8028 or email Contact@buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com.
Bettendorf accepting
preschool applications
The Bettendorf Community School District now is accepting preschool applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Any child 4 years old on or before Sept. 15, 2020, is eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa, in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program, allows children age 4 to be placed in local preschool programs. Families can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. Participating preschools include: Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Schools provide preschool classrooms at Grant Wood, Mark Twain and Neil Armstrong elementary schools. Children meeting economic eligibility criteria are given preference. For more information or to request an application, contact Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681 or jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us. A preschool application form also can be downloaded at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.
Search for Iowa's
Best Burger begins
Iowa's Best Burger Contest, sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen's Association, celebrates the state's 25,000 beef farmers while helping increase business for participating restaurants and drawing visitors to Iowa communities.
The annual contest occurs in two phases. In the first phase, Iowans are encouraged to nominate a favorite gourmet or down-home style burger. The nomination time period opened Feb. 10 and closes at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 10.
After the nomination period, 10 restaurants will be chosen as finalists and visited by a secret panel of judges, who will determine the ultimate winner. The winning burger will be announced May 1 during Iowa's May Beef Month kick-off.
To qualify, the burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty and be served on a bun or bread product.
Restaurants can download a digital toolkit, including promotional materials from the Iowa Beef Industry Council's website at www.iabeef.org, to promote the contest to their customers.
For more details about the contest, rules or the voting form, visit iabeef.org. Burger lovers also can find a link to the online nomination form on the Iowa Beef Council's Facebook page or by texting BEEF to 313131. Photos of favorite burgers can be shared socially using #IABestBurger.
People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The final session will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.
Topics covered will include a range of issues impacting Iowans including elder law, employment law and information on limited scope and self-representation. No registration is required.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. For more information, call 563-344-4179.