What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family Museum holds

night at Q-C Storm

The Family Museum's new Luckey Climber will get a financial boost from a fundraiser with the Quad-City Storm.

Hockey fans are invited to help the museum by attending the Storm's match against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, March 7.

The game will begin at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Participants can enjoy Superhero Night as they watch the Storm play in Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off live following the game. The first 1,000 fans through the doors also will receive a bobblehead.

Three dollars of every $15 ticket and $6 of every $20 ticket sold through the fundraiser link will support the completion of the Family Museum's new Luckey Climber feature. The fundraiser seats are located in Club 109 and have access to a private bar.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shop-quadcitystorm-com.3dcartstores.com/Marvel-Super-Hero-Night--City-of-Bettendorf-Section-109_p_83.html.

