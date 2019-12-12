What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions also will be available for purchase.

No hockey is allowed on the rink.

Hours of operation are: Mondays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3-9 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, noon-6 p.m.

Hours are subject to change depending on the weather and for holidays.

For updates and weather cancellation information, call 563-549-0587.

Putnam history

comes to Bettendorf

The Bettendorf Public Library's monthly Community Connections event seeks to highlight local history, interests and people.

On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., the Putnam Museum will make ancient history come to life when they host, "Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities."

This event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-City area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how culture changed until they greeted the first Euro Americans to arrive.