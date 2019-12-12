What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Leadership Development Program to begin in January
Integrity Integrated, Inc. is currently enrolling participants in the Spring 2020 Leadership Development Program. This unique program for men and women who want to strengthen their leadership skills will begin Thursday, Jan. 30.
Participants can develop a personal leadership plan to create positive and measurable change. Additionally, students will explore authenticity, managerial style, ethics and create a personal vision. Ginny Wilson-Peters also will cover strength-based leadership, responsibility, emotional intelligence and real conversations.
This program focuses on personal and organizational leadership. Included in the program are eight group sessions facilitated by Ginny Wilson-Peters, three confidential one-on-one coaching sessions with Ginny Wilson-Peters and a 360-degree Leadership Practices Inventory assessment.
The group will meet 8-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and 27, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23 and May 7 at the Integrity Integrated headquarters, 1019 Mound St., Davenport.
For more information or to register, call 563-359-1099 or visit integrityintegrated.com/programs/leadership-development-program.
Lion King headlines
library Movie Monday
Participants can visit the Bettendorf Public Library for Movie Monday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, to enjoy the new version of Disney's, "Lion King."
Attendees can sing along with favorite songs. They will receive a free inflatable microphone to sing into during the show as well as free popcorn.
For more information, call 563-344-4175.
Museum celebrates
Noon Year's Eve
The Family Museum, Bettendorf, will host its annual Noon Year's Eve celebration from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the museum.
Visitors can countdown to noon during this special New Year's party for the younger set. There will be music, activities, a countdown with Miss Iowa, balloons and confetti. For more information, call 563-344-4106.
Frozen Landing
open for the season
Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink opened for the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.
Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions also will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are: Mondays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3-9 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, noon-6 p.m.
Hours are subject to change depending on the weather and for holidays.
For updates and weather cancellation information, call 563-549-0587.
Putnam history
comes to Bettendorf
The Bettendorf Public Library's monthly Community Connections event seeks to highlight local history, interests and people.
On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., the Putnam Museum will make ancient history come to life when they host, "Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities."
This event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-City area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how culture changed until they greeted the first Euro Americans to arrive.
During the program, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy hands-on learning based on Native American artifacts from the Putnam's collection and discover how anthropologists use artifacts to tell the stories of daily life in ancient cultures.
Bettendorf library
offers Craft-Tea
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a new monthly program for teens and adults where crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and a delightful beverage.
Craft-Tea will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share and socialize with other creators. For participants not currently working on a craft project the library will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will provide free tea, coffee and water.
Craft-Tea will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Ascentra accepting
scholarship applications
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the competition has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.