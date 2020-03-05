What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Non-profits in Scott County are invited to apply for 2020 Community Needs Grants from the Rotary Club of North Scott.

The grants are open to non-profit agencies, charities and school-related organizations across Scott County. The maximum grant awarded is $3,000 per organization.

Each year, the Eldridge-based Rotary club hosts its Rallies for Youth Auction with proceeds going to fund the grant program. In November, the club raised more than $85,000.

Deadline for applications is Sunday, March 1. For more information or to download an application, visit northscottrotary.org. All grants must be submitted via email to NSRotarycommunityneedsgrant@gmail.com.

People's Law School

comes to the library

The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.

The final session will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.