What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Landfill promotes
proper battery disposal
Rechargeable batteries — the batteries often found inside electronics such as laptops, cell phones and power tools — have recently become a problem by creating fires at the Waste Commission of Scott County's facilities.
The Scott Area Recycling Center and Scott Area Landfill report dealing with incidents of fire improper disposal of these batteries.
The Waste Commission of Scott County is urging residents and businesses to keep these types of batteries out of garbage and recycling bins, where they can become damaged and catch fire, quickly igniting large quantities of refuse.
Instead, rechargeable batteries should be dropped off for proper disposal at the Electronic Facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport. There is no cost for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties, and no appointments are necessary. Businesses may drop off batteries for a small fee. Alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries are considered trash and should be thrown away.
For more information, visit wastecom.com and click the big green button to search the database.
Non-profits can apply
for Rotary Club grants
Non-profits in Scott County are invited to apply for 2020 Community Needs Grants from the Rotary Club of North Scott.
The grants are open to non-profit agencies, charities and school-related organizations across Scott County. The maximum grant awarded is $3,000 per organization.
Each year, the Eldridge-based Rotary club hosts its Rallies for Youth Auction with proceeds going to fund the grant program. In November, the club raised more than $85,000.
Deadline for applications is Sunday, March 1. For more information or to download an application, visit northscottrotary.org. All grants must be submitted via email to NSRotarycommunityneedsgrant@gmail.com.
People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The final session will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.
Topics covered will include a range of issues impacting Iowans including elder law, employment law and information on limited scope and self-representation. No registration is required.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. For more information, call 563-344-4179.