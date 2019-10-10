LeClaire hosts annual
Apple Fest on Oct. 13
Sponsored by the River Valley Optimists Club, Apple Fest on the River will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, on the LeClaire levee.
The family-friendly event will feature apples, a variety of homemade food items, a truckload of pumpkins and gourds as well as vendors selling cider, espresso coffee drinks, kettle corn and a wide variety of unique craft and gift items. The River Valley Optimists Club also will be grilling food.
A special kids only area will be available for a small fee. Specialty items related to Apple Fest will be available at downtown businesses along with fall shopping, dining and touring.
For more information, visit Apple Fest 2019 on Facebook.
Life Fitness Center
to show holiday movies
Holiday movies will be shown in October and December at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. Movies will begin at 5:45 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, Oct. 19: Hotel Transylvania 3
Saturday, Dec. 14: The Grinch
For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.
Family Museum plans
Scarecrow Shenanigans
During Scarecrow Shenanigans, almost every gallery in the Family Museum will have Halloween-themed art activities, games and science projects.
Kids will find a Scarecrow Creation Station, Haunted Hopscotch, Monster Petting Zoo, Glow Games, Frankenstein’s Lab Spooky Room, Mini Pumpkins, Family Photo Station and more.
The event will be noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20.
Participants are invited to arrive in costume.
Admission is free for Family Museum members and $9 for the general public. For more information, call 563-344-4106 or visit www.familymuseum.org.
Bettendorf parade
scares up monsters
The 2019 Bettendorf Halloween Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the Space Monsters theme.
The parade will step off at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turn left onto 18th Street, continue to Middle Road, turn left on Middle Road and finish at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms are available at Bettendorf City Hall or online at bettendorf.org. The parade is directed by the Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation.
Bettendorf’s Trick or Treat will be 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
In addition, from 9:30-11 a.m., Oct. 31, Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors for a special Trick or Treat event. City Hall, located at 1609 State St., will be decorated and staff will be handing out treats. All costumed children up to age 5 are welcome. The event is free.
Parks host Mother-Son/
Father-Daughter Day
Bettendorf's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Day on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
Participants can chose from a variety of activities including laser tag, obstacle courses, dinosaur races, dodgeball, crafts, food and more.
Times will include:
Mother-Son: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Father-Daughter: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 563-344-4113 or visit bettendorf.org. $35.
