K&K Hardware hosting
blood drive Oct. 31
K&K Hardware, Bettendorf, will host a blood drive with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.
The blood center's donor bus will be at the store at 1818 Grant St.
Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes while donating and presenting donors will receive a voucher for a state-themed donor T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenterimpact.org.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library
hold annual Holiday Bazaar
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Bettendorf Room, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. The sale includes crafts, jewelry, cards, Christmas ornaments, sewn items, food and candy, goods from commercial vendors and artwork. Proceeds from table rentals help fund library events.
You have free articles remaining.
First Tuesday in Bettendorf program to be held
Martha Garcia-Tappa from IowaWORKS will be featured at the November First Tuesday in Bettendorf program to be held noon Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Home 2 Suites will be the featured business and participants can catch up on Storm Hockey news. There also will be a meal for $11.
Bettendorf Park Band to hold 52nd season
The Bettendorf Park begins its 52nd season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf. The public is invited and admission is free.
Bettendorf Public Library to lay siege to history and science in November and December
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer students a chance to explore the physics and history of catapults and trebuchets with a STEAM-based program titled, "Blown Away: Trebuchet." This learning opportunity consists of four sessions that take place on the first two Tuesdays of November and December from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Designed for elementary through high school aged students, each session will engage the theme with age and ability appropriate groups. These free workshops do not require registration and will all be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.
Attendance to all four sessions is not required but highly recommended. This program series is made possible because of the generosity of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.