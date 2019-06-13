Bettendorf Public Library To Host Teens Events
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a variety of free events for teens this summer including the 2019 Young Adult Summer Reading Program. The theme for this year's reading program will be, "A Universe of Stories." Along with a host of events for all ages, the Library will present several exclusive programs for students entering 6th through 12th grades. All of the events will be held at the Library and will require registration.
Events include:
* A Universe of Stories with the Figge: Vanessa German, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. A Figge educator will be on hand for a free painting lesson influenced by sculptor Vanessa German.
* Book Explorers: John Scalzi Fan Club, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, June 24 and July 22. Featuring book discussions and fan chats about titles from this popular science fiction writer. "Fuzzy Nation," will be discussed in June and "Red Shirts," in July.
* Build a Rover, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 and 1:30–4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Teens can build mini rovers from kits that will require soldering. No experience is necessary.
* A Universe of Stories with the Figge: Surrealism, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. A Figge educator will be on hand for a free Surrealist art painting lesson.
For more information or to register, visit bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Bettendorf to show Movies in the Park
Bettendorf Parks and Recreation will sponsor free movie nights every Saturday throughout the month of June. Movies will be shown at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The rain date for movies will be Sunday, July 14.
Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
Saturday, June 15: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Saturday, June 22: Space Jam
Saturday, June 29: The Lego Movie 2
8th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert series is Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, south of the library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The shows start at 6:30 p.m., rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts are held in the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase. This year's concert line-up includes:
Thursday, June 13: Joe and Vicki Price
Thursday, June 20: Generations
Thursday, June 27: Minus Six
Thursday, July 11: Mo and Co
Thursday, July 18: Songbird Quartet
Thursday, July 18: Doggin' Out
Thursday, Aug. 1: Cody Road
Thursday, Aug. 8: Class of 82
Bettendorf Park Band to host 51st annual Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Park Band will present free concerts again this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
Friday, June 14, 7:30 pm - Big River Brass Band, Ice Cream Social by Big River Brass Band
Friday, June 21, 7:30 pm - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Humility Homes and Services
Friday, June 28, 7:30 pm - Stars, Stripes and Saxophones, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Lions
Thursday, July 4, 7:30 pm - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Sponsor needed
Friday, July 5, 7:30 pm - Bix Youth Band
Friday, July 12, 7:30 pm - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Friday, July 19, 7:30 pm - Bob Gaston C.A.S.I. New Horizons Band, Ice Cream Social by CASI
Friday, July 26, 7:30 pm - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Kennedy Catholic School Band Boosters
Membership in the band is open to adult musicians from throughout the Quad-Cities. Rehearsals are Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. For more information, contact Brian Hughes at 563-599-7730.
ASM Quad-Cities Chapter to hold ASM Materials Day Camp
The ASM Quad-Cities Chapter will holding the annual ASM Materials Day Camp Tuesday-Thursday, June 18-20 at Black Hawk College. This free science and engineering camp will expose high school students to career opportunities in materials engineering.
The camp couples hands-on laboratory activities with observational learning of materials science principles. The camp also includes tours of two factories to see how Materials Engineers work in industry.
For more information, contact Bob Gaster, bgaster5280@gmail.com or call at 563-340-8862. To register, fill out the form at https://goo.gl/ocfqxd.
LeClaire Chamber
July 9: Networking event, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.
