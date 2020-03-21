What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

LeClaire Library closed due to COVID-19 concerns
The LeClaire Community Library is closed to the public until further notice because the present health emergency.
Holds may no longer be picked up and patrons should use the book drop for all returned items. Patrons are asked to use good judgement about returning items. All overdue fines through May 18 will be forgiven.
The public can call the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with questions about online resources or reference requests. The direct line is 563-289-6007.
LeClaire Library card holders can access online resources and download e-books and e-audiobooks through the website leclairelibrary.org.
For updates and changes during this changing situation visit the library's FAcebook page or the website.
BPV Youth Baseball announces adjustments
Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball has announced the suspension of all league activities requiring face-to-face contact. This suspension is in accordance with this week's announcement that Iowa schools are canceling all activities until Monday, April 13 because of coronavirus concerns and a similar precautionary shutdown by the Bettendorf Park Board programs.
Currently, player evaluations and the BPV Coaches Clinic have been postponed and practices will be delayed until at least April 13. The hope is to start playing games on Monday, May 4 for all divisions except the Seniors (ages 15-20) which will start two weeks later.
Behind-the-scenes BPV is planning to continue operations so the season can start as soon as allowable. More than 1,100 children, ages 6-20, participated last year in the non-profit, all-volunteer league, which is offered regardless of financial need.
Registration remains open at active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196. The sign-up link, and more information about the program also is available at BPVBaseball.com.
Families can help BPV plan for the correct number of teams and children by registering between now and April 1. Refunds are available, if needed, but space always is limited after April 1 for any late sign-ups. Senior sign-ups are due by the April 19 player's meeting.
For problems with registration, please contact Ron Johns at johnsronald@johndeere.com or 706-220-7286. Financial assistance also is available by contacting Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or 563-6768111.
BPV will continue to update families as more information and guidance is received from national, state and local health officials.
Nominees sought for
July 4th parade marshal
The City of Bettendorf is currently seeking nominations for this year's 4th of July Parade grand marshal.
Nominees must have made significant contributions to Bettendorf's quality of life either in the areas of civic or social services, humanitarianism or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts.
Nominees must be a current or long-time past resident or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf. They also must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Previous nominees, who have not been selected, may be nominated again.
Send the nominee's name, contact information and a short biography to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org. The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 3.
For more information, call 563-344-4033.
Kwik Shop to raise funds
for cancer society
Through Tuesday, March 31, Kwik Shop customers across Scott County are invited to make a donation to the American Cancer Society when checking out.
All proceeds from the month-long fundraiser will help fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline.
For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org.