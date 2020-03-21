What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Currently, player evaluations and the BPV Coaches Clinic have been postponed and practices will be delayed until at least April 13. The hope is to start playing games on Monday, May 4 for all divisions except the Seniors (ages 15-20) which will start two weeks later.

Behind-the-scenes BPV is planning to continue operations so the season can start as soon as allowable. More than 1,100 children, ages 6-20, participated last year in the non-profit, all-volunteer league, which is offered regardless of financial need.

Registration remains open at active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196. The sign-up link, and more information about the program also is available at BPVBaseball.com.

Families can help BPV plan for the correct number of teams and children by registering between now and April 1. Refunds are available, if needed, but space always is limited after April 1 for any late sign-ups. Senior sign-ups are due by the April 19 player's meeting.

For problems with registration, please contact Ron Johns at johnsronald@johndeere.com or 706-220-7286. Financial assistance also is available by contacting Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or 563-6768111.