Try 3 months for $3
040818-BETTENDORF-LIBRARY-001

Janet Duncan of Bettendorf browses through a selection of books for sale at the Bettendorf Public Library last year. This year's sale is April 5-7.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library to Host Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will host a Spring Book Sale will be held Friday-Sunday, April 5-7 on the 2nd floor of the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Funds raised through the sale will be used to support the library’s numerous endeavors in programming and services. Thousands of titles will be available with most items priced at $0.75. A silent auction also will be held for collections and special items. 

Hours include:  5–7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 (Members Preview Sale); 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

Membership is required to attend Friday's Member Preview Sale. If not already a member, memberships may be purchased at the door. Individual membership is $5 and family membership is $10. There is no admission fee for Saturday and Sunday.

Bettendorf seeking volunteers for the Park Ambassador Program

The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteer Park Ambassadors. The volunteers patrol city parks and offer assistance to park visitors. Duties include giving directions, providing information on park activities, watching for vandalism and serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for the Bettendorf Police Department. Most importantly, acting as goodwill ambassadors for the City.

Anyone 18 years or older can serve as an ambassador. Applicants do not have to be a Bettendorf resident, but must have a valid driver's license, pass a background check and be in good health.

The 2019 season will run from May 24 through Sept. 2. There will be an orientation meeting on Wednesday, May 22 at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.

Applications can be picked up and/or dropped off at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.; the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St.; or the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2019.

For more information, call Isaac Jacobs at 563-344-7170.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments