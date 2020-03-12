What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

BMS holds fundraiser
for Kings Harvest
Bettendorf Middle School's 7th-grade language arts students are working on a project for Kings Harvest Ministries, Davenport.
The goal is to raise $7,000 to donate to local homeless shelters.
The first fundraiser for the project will be a lemonade stand on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days. the stand will be on 18th Street outside the school. No donation is too small.
Nominees sought for
July 4th parade marshal
The City of Bettendorf is currently seeking nominations for this year's 4th of July Parade grand marshal.
Nominees must have made significant contributions to Bettendorf's quality of life either in the areas of civic or social services, humanitarianism or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts.
Nominees must be a current or long-time past resident or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf. They also must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Previous nominees, who have not been selected, may be nominated again.
Send the nominee's name, contact information and a short biography to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org. The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 3.
For more information, call 563-344-4033.
Governor appoints
residents to boards
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced appointments to the state's boards and commissions.
These local appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:
- Albert Mingo, Bettendorf, Board of Sign Language Interpreters and Translators.
- Brian Gladney, Bettendorf, Commission on the Status of African-Americans.
Learn about 2020 Census
at the LeClaire library
The LeClaire Community Library will help residents understand the importance of the 2020 Census with a presentation at noon, Monday, March 16, at the library, located at 323 Wisconsin St.
A representative of the U.S. Census Bureau will be available to answer questions.
Participants can bring a lunch and learn about the 2020 Census. Childcare, coffee and cookies will be provided for this free event.
Kwik Shop to fundraise
for cancer society
Through Tuesday, March 31, Kwik Shop customers across Scott County are invited to make a donation to the American Cancer Society when checking out.
All proceeds from the month-long fundraiser will help fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline.
For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org.
Congressional contest
seeks local artists
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, has announced that high school students in Iowa's Second Congressional District may now submit their original artwork for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The annual competition is hosted by the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize talented young artists from across the nation. The winning student from each district is invited to Washington, D.C. for a reception held in their honor and will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The overall winner will be chosen by the public through an online vote. The artist will receive two round trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the reception and unveiling (all other expenses must be covered by the winner).
All entries must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, April 3. For details on submitting art work, visit loebsack.house.gov/uploadedfiles/art_contest_submission_list_2020.pdf. For more information, students or teachers should contact Rob Sueppel at 319-351-0789 or by email at Robert.Sueppel@mail.house.gov.
People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The final session will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.
Topics covered will include a range of issues impacting Iowans including elder law, employment law and information on limited scope and self-representation. No registration is required.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. For more information, call 563-344-4179.
Non-profits can apply
for Rotary Club grants
Non-profits in Scott County are invited to apply for 2020 Community Needs Grants from the Rotary Club of North Scott.
The grants are open to non-profit agencies, charities and school-related organizations across Scott County. The maximum grant awarded is $3,000 per organization.
Each year, the Eldridge-based Rotary club hosts its Rallies for Youth Auction with proceeds going to fund the grant program. In November, the club raised more than $85,000.
Deadline for applications is Sunday, March 1. For more information or to download an application, visit northscottrotary.org. All grants must be submitted via email to NSRotarycommunityneedsgrant@gmail.com.
Iowa American offers
environmental grants
Iowa American Water now is accepting applications for the 2020 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies.
The program supports diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collection efforts.
To qualify, proposed projects must be located in the Iowa utility's service area, which includes: Bettendorf, Blue Grass, Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, LeClaire, Panorama Park and Riverdale.
The project must be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30. It must be a new or innovative program for the community or a significant expansion to an existing program. Grant awards will be judged on the program's innovation for the community, the partnership with other organizations and program sustainability.
For information and application forms, visit iowaamwater.com. Applications should be postmarked by Tuesday, March 31, and mailed to Lisa Reisen, Iowa American Water external affairs manager, 5201 Grand Ave., Davenport, IA 52807. Applications also can be emailed to Lisa.Reisen@amwater.com.
Moline Foundation
announces spring grants
The Moline Foundation, headquartered in Moline, has announced the deadline for Quad-City non-profits to apply for spring grants.
Any non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in a seven-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson and McDonough Counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa are eligible to apply.
All application materials are due to The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, by 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, or must be postmarked by or on Friday, April 17. Emails or faxes will not be accepted.
One printed copy of the grant request must be submitted with: contact information for the lead grants person and the organization's name and address; contact information for the organization's board members; purpose and use of the funds requested, including a project budget; income and expense statement and balance sheet; and a copy of IRS 501-c-3 determination letter.
For more information, contact Claudia Meenan, director of Donor Services and Operations, at 309-736-3800, cmeenan@molinefoundation.org or molinefoundation.org.
Landfill promotes
proper battery disposal
Rechargeable batteries — the batteries often found inside electronics such as laptops, cell phones and power tools — have recently become a problem by creating fires at the Waste Commission of Scott County's facilities.
The Scott Area Recycling Center and Scott Area Landfill report dealing with incidents of fire improper disposal of these batteries.
The Waste Commission of Scott County is urging residents and businesses to keep these types of batteries out of garbage and recycling bins, where they can become damaged and catch fire, quickly igniting large quantities of refuse.
Instead, rechargeable batteries should be dropped off for proper disposal at the Electronic Facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport. There is no cost for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties, and no appointments are necessary. Businesses may drop off batteries for a small fee. Alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries are considered trash and should be thrown away.
For more information, visit wastecom.com and click the big green button to search the database.