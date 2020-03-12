What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

The project must be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30. It must be a new or innovative program for the community or a significant expansion to an existing program. Grant awards will be judged on the program's innovation for the community, the partnership with other organizations and program sustainability.

For information and application forms, visit iowaamwater.com. Applications should be postmarked by Tuesday, March 31, and mailed to Lisa Reisen, Iowa American Water external affairs manager, 5201 Grand Ave., Davenport, IA 52807. Applications also can be emailed to Lisa.Reisen@amwater.com.

Moline Foundation

announces spring grants

The Moline Foundation, headquartered in Moline, has announced the deadline for Quad-City non-profits to apply for spring grants.

Any non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in a seven-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson and McDonough Counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa are eligible to apply.

All application materials are due to The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, by 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, or must be postmarked by or on Friday, April 17. Emails or faxes will not be accepted.