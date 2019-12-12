What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale (copy)

Bert currently practices law with the Brooks Law Firm, P.C., in Davenport and Rock Island. He received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

He will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mary Howes.

The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.

Girl Scouts unite

with frozen fun

With the launch of "Frozen II" in theaters, the Girl Scouts of the Mississippi Valley will celebrate the sisterhood of Anna and Elsa with two free events.

Girls in grades K-1 are invited to play the Frozen way with winter activities and games. A pillar of the Girl Scout program is to be a sister to every Girl Scout — a strong theme in this Disney film.

Girls also will complete activities that promote thinking about how to make the world a better place and how to be brave, even when nervous, just like Anna and Elsa.

Girls are invited to these events, both from 5:30-7 p.m.:

