What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale (copy)

Kids invited to jam
in their jammies
The Family Museum will host Jinglin' Jammie Jam with Queen Elsafrom 6-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, featuring jammies and a cozy evening of singing, jingling and family togetherness.
Participants can make a frosty jingle bracelet and be swept away to Arendelle, singing holiday favorites together with Elsa.
The galleries will be closed during this event, so there is no admission charge. For more information, call 563-344-4106.
Lion King headlines
library Movie Monday
Participants can visit the Bettendorf Public Library for Movie Monday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, to enjoy the new version of Disney's, "Lion King."
Attendees can sing along with favorite songs. They will receive a free inflatable microphone to sing into during the show as well as free popcorn.
For more information, call 563-344-4175.
Museum celebrates
Noon Year's Eve
The Family Museum, Bettendorf, will host its annual Noon Year's Eve celebration from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the museum.
Visitors can countdown to noon during this special New Year's party for the younger set. There will be music, activities, a countdown with Miss Iowa, balloons and confetti. For more information, call 563-344-4106.
Frozen Landing
open for the season
Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink opened for the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.
Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions also will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are: Mondays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Tuesdays, 3-9 p.m.; Wednesdays, 1:30-9 p.m.; Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays, noon-6 p.m.
Hours are subject to change depending on the weather and for holidays.
For updates and weather cancellation information, call 563-549-0587.
Bert appointed as
district court judge
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Bert, Bettendorf, as a district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District.
Bert currently practices law with the Brooks Law Firm, P.C., in Davenport and Rock Island. He received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
He will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mary Howes.
The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
Girl Scouts unite
with frozen fun
With the launch of "Frozen II" in theaters, the Girl Scouts of the Mississippi Valley will celebrate the sisterhood of Anna and Elsa with two free events.
Girls in grades K-1 are invited to play the Frozen way with winter activities and games. A pillar of the Girl Scout program is to be a sister to every Girl Scout — a strong theme in this Disney film.
Girls also will complete activities that promote thinking about how to make the world a better place and how to be brave, even when nervous, just like Anna and Elsa.
Girls are invited to these events, both from 5:30-7 p.m.:
- Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Girl Scout Program Center, 2011 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
Girls interested in joining Girl Scouts also are invited to the free events to find out more. Learn more and RSVP at tinyurl.com/gsfrozen.
Putnam history talk
comes to Bettendorf
The Bettendorf Public Library's monthly Community Connections event seeks to highlight local history, interests and people.
On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., the Putnam Museum will make ancient history come to life when they host, "Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities."
This event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-City area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how culture changed until they greeted the first Euro Americans to arrive.
During the program, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy hands-on learning based on Native American artifacts from the Putnam's collection and discover how anthropologists use artifacts to tell the stories of daily life in ancient cultures.
Bettendorf library
offers Craft-Tea
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a new monthly program for teens and adults where crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and a delightful beverage.
Craft-Tea will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share and socialize with other creators. For participants not currently working on a craft project the library will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will provide free tea, coffee and water.
Craft-Tea will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Holiday event planned
for senior citizens
"Tis the Season" will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 1:30 p.m. Senior citizens 60 years and older can enjoy holiday music, entertainment and refreshments.
City council members and city staff will serve guests.
The event is free and open to all Q-C seniors.
For more information or to make reservations, call 563-344-4000.
Fitness Center offers
holiday movie Dec. 14
The holiday movie, The Grinch, will be shown Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
There also will be themed activities offered from 5:00-5:45 p.m. and cash concessions. The movie will begin at 5:45 p.m.
Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, call the Life Fitness Center at 563-344-4119. Admission is $4, $2 for center members.
Ascentra accepting
scholarship applications
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
- Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning. To date, the competition has awarded $73,000 in scholarships.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Why should people choose credit unions over large banks?"
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.