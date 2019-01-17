Bettendorf students art to be displayed at the Figge Art Museum
Several Bettendorf students will have artwork displayed at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, as part of the Young Artists at the Figge series. During this exhibit series art students from area school districts display artwork in the Community Gallery. There will be an open house with free admission and activities for the entire Young Artists series 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11.
The artwork will be on display from Saturday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 10 with a recognition day for students Sunday, Feb. 3. Admission for the recognition day will be free for the student artists, teachers, family and friends. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission to the Figge costs $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Bettendorf to hold third annual Winter Carnival in February
The City of Bettendorf will host its third annual Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2 at various locations around the city.
Indoor activities
Bettendorf Library
Activities and crafts with:
- Nahant Marsh
- The Figge Art Museum
- Navigators USA
- Artist Angie Kilmer
- Master gardeners
- Creation Studio Residency with calligrapher Amy Nielsen
- Little Hands Site with activities for ages 5 or younger
For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Family Museum
(Activities are free with $5 gallery admission for the day)
- Make a snowflake in the art studio
- Play with pretend snow
- Make a snowman with model magic in the clay studio
Life Fitness Center
- Pom-pom hockey
- Snowman bowling
- Rubber ducky ring toss
- Snowflake drop
- Pin the nose on the snowman
- Snowbell toss
- Snowball fight
- Winter coloring station
- Winter wonderland photo station
- Make-a-mask craft
Outside activities (weather permitting)
Faye’s Field
- Snow obstacle course
- Snow painting
Palmer Hills Golf Course
- Sledding
- Cross country skiing (limited ski rental or bring your own)
Frozen Landing
- Ice skating (skate rentals are $2, and if you bring your own, skating is free)
All activities are free and open to all ages.
Shuttle service will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will make the following stops every 10 minutes.
- Learning Campus (between Family Museum and library)
- Palmer Hills Golf Course (upper parking lot behind the Pro Shop)
- Life Fitness Center (parking lot across from the Life Fitness Center)
- Frozen Landing (parking lot between Frozen Landing and Splash Landing)
LeClaire Events:
Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road. Cocktails 5:30 p.m., awards 6:30 p.m., dinner 7 p.m., live auction 8 p.m. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com.
