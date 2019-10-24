Bettendorf parade
scares up monsters
The 2019 Bettendorf Halloween Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the Space Monsters theme.
The parade will step off at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turn left onto 18th Street, continue to Middle Road, turn left on Middle Road and finish at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms are available at Bettendorf City Hall or online at bettendorf.org. The parade is directed by the Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation.
Bettendorf’s Trick or Treat will be 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
In addition, from 9:30-11 a.m., Oct. 31, Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors for a special Trick or Treat event. City Hall, located at 1609 State St., will be decorated and staff will be handing out treats. All costumed children up to age 5 are welcome. The event is free.
Bettendorf Lions Club
holds chili supper
The Bettendorf Lions Club will host a chili supper 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf.
The menu will include classic beef chili, white chicken chili, vegetable soup, corn muffins, hot dogs and tossed salad. Desserts will be sold separately by a PEO chapter.
There also will be live music, chances to win a fleece blanket or pillow, and two-for-one Dining Tour books for sale.
Proceeds will go to support the Lions Club's community service efforts. The cost is $15 per family, $6 adults, $5 military personnel/veterans, and $3 children 12 years and younger.
Stem Festival to be held
The Quad-Cities Stem Festival will be 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in downtown Bettendorf.
You have free articles remaining.
The annual event will feature interactive booths and activities that involve STEM career fields. Activities will be appropriate for children K-8th grade and families. Free.
K&K Hardware hosting
blood drive Oct. 31
K&K Hardware, Bettendorf, will host a blood drive with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.
The blood center's donor bus will be at the store at 1818 Grant St.
Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes while donating and presenting donors will receive a voucher for a state-themed donor T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodcenterimpact.org.
Parks host Mother-Son/
Father-Daughter Day
Bettendorf's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Day on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
Participants can chose from a variety of activities including laser tag, obstacle courses, dinosaur races, dodgeball, crafts, food and more.
Times will include:
Mother-Son: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Father-Daughter: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 563-344-4113 or visit bettendorf.org. $35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.