Bettendorf High School annual Christmas Star Program
Bettendorf High School will present the Christmas Star program at 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday, Dec. 10-16 at the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium, 3333 18th St. The script was derived from scientific and theological research. Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher narrates, with musical accompaniment from Mannheim Steamroller's, "Christmas in the Aire," and "Fresh Aire Christmas." Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 563-332-4516. Free.
Ascentra Credit Union to Give $10,000 in Scholarships to Area Students
Ascentra Credit Union is accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year for their annual scholarship competition. A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to ten members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university. Five of the $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students 19 years or older who are planning to attend a school for higher education.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Who in your life has been your biggest influence on finances and why?"
The deadline for the Ascentra Scholarship Competition is March 2, 2019. Applications and official rules may be picked up at any of Ascentra's branches, or found online at ascentra.org/scholarships. Also on the website, members can find additional information on other scholarship opportunities.
Bettendorf High School to hold Child Development Classes
Bettendorf High School will hold child development classes from 10-11 a.m. on multiple dates throughout the year. This class for children 2-4 years will give high school students a chance to observe children at various stages of development. There will be planned activities as well as free play to observe student-child, student-caregiver and parent interaction. Activities and snacks will be provided. The caregiver/parent needs to be present during play time and younger siblings also may attend.
Dates are as follows:
December 6, 13 and 20
February 21 and 28, March 7
May 9, 16 and 23
For more information, contact Elizabeth Kieffer at ekieffer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
LeClaire Events:
Dec. 7-9: Christmas In LeClaire.
Dec. 9: A Celtic Christmas, Our Savior Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.
Jan. 26: LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner, Steventon's.
