What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Learn about 2020 Census
at the LeClaire library
The LeClaire Community Library will host a presentation about the 2020 Census at noon, Monday, March 16.
Participants can bring a lunch and learn about the 2020 Census and why it is important to the community. A representative of the U.S. Census Bureau will be available to answer questions.
Childcare, coffee and cookies will be provided for this free event.
The library is located at 323 Wisconsin St.
GiGi’s Playhouse to host
2020 i have a Voice Gala
GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers will hold its annual celebration of acceptance Saturday, April 25, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
The evening will include entertainment by young adults, mentors and host families along with a sit-down dinner, cocktail reception, dancing and live entertainment.
There will be chances to win various auction items as well as complimentary photo booths. In addition, there will be special guests Taylor Boser and Alliyah Sims from WHBF-TV and John Paul Von Arx, an up-and-coming singer songwriter. He will perform his new song, "He's Different," written for his brother with Down syndrome.
Donations to the gala will fund educational programs such as literacy tutoring and therapeutic-based programs including speech and language therapy.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 15. Prices are $85 per person, $170 per couple, $680 per table of eight until Sunday, March 15. After that date, prices will increase.
For more information or to purchase tickets, tables or sponsorship opportunities, visit gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/gala.
Commission warns of
battery disposal issues
Rechargeable batteries — the batteries often found inside electronics such as laptops, cell phones and power tools — have recently become a problem by creating fires at the Waste Commission of Scott County's facilities.
The Scott Area Recycling Center recently dealt with a small fire from a rechargeable battery placed in curbside recycling. The Scott Area Landfill reports more fires are emerging onsite from improper disposal of these batteries.
These preventable fires can damage public and private property, harm workers and the environment, and can even cause loss of life.
To educate the public during National Battery Day, the Waste Commission of Scott County is urging residents and businesses to keep these types of batteries out of garbage and recycling bins, where they can become damaged and catch fire, quickly igniting large quantities of refuse.
Instead, rechargeable batteries should be dropped off for proper disposal at the Electronic Facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport. There is no cost for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties, and no appointments are necessary. Businesses may drop off batteries for a small fee. Alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries are considered trash and should be thrown away.
The Electronic Facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month.
For more information, visit wastecom.com and click the big green button to search the database.
Family Museum holds
night at Q-C Storm
The Family Museum's new Luckey Climber will get a financial boost from a fundraiser with the Quad-City Storm.
Hockey fans are invited to help the museum by attending the Storm's match against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, March 7. The game will begin at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Participants can enjoy Superhero Night as they watch the Storm play in Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off live following the game. The first 1,000 fans through the doors also will receive a bobblehead.
Three dollars of every $15 ticket and $6 of every $20 ticket sold through the fundraiser link will support the completion of the Family Museum's new Luckey Climber feature. The fundraiser seats are located in Club 109 and have access to a private bar.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shop-quadcitystorm-com.3dcartstores.com/Marvel-Super-Hero-Night--City-of-Bettendorf-Section-109_p_83.html.
Bettendorf accepting
preschool applications
The Bettendorf Community School District now is accepting preschool applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Any child who will be age 4 on or before Sept. 15, 2020, is eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa, in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program, allows children age 4 to be placed in local preschool programs. Families can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time.
Participating preschools include: Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Schools provide preschool classrooms at Grant Wood, Mark Twain and Neil Armstrong elementary schools. Children meeting economic eligibility criteria are given preference.
For more information or to request an application, contact Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681 or jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us. A preschool application form also can be downloaded at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.
Non-profits can apply
for Rotary Club grants
Non-profits in Scott County are invited to apply for 2020 Community Needs Grants from the Rotary Club of North Scott.
The grants are open to non-profit agencies, charities and school-related organizations across Scott County. The maximum grant awarded is $3,000 per organization.
Each year, the Eldridge-based Rotary club hosts its Rallies for Youth Auction with proceeds going to fund the grant program. In November, the club raised more than $85,000.
Deadline for applications is Sunday, March 1.
For more information or to download an application, visit northscottrotary.org. All grants must be submitted via email to NSRotarycommunityneedsgrant@gmail.com.
Search for Iowa's
Best Burger begins
Iowa's Best Burger Contest, sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen's Association, is searching for this year's best burger.
The annual contest celebrates the state's 25,000 beef farmers while helping increase business for participating restaurants and drawing visitors to Iowa communities.
The contest occurs in two phases. In the first phase, Iowans are encouraged to nominate a favorite gourmet or down-home style burger. The nomination time period opened Feb. 10 and closes at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 10.
After the nomination period, 10 restaurants are chosen as finalists and visited by a secret panel of judges, who will determine the ultimate winner. The winning burger will be announced May 1 during Iowa's May Beef Month kick-off.
To qualify, the burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty and be served on a bun or bread product.
Iowa restaurants can download a digital toolkit, including promotional materials from the Iowa Beef Industry Council's website at www.iabeef.org, to promote the contest to their customers.
For more details, rules or the voting form, visit iabeef.org. Burger lovers also can find a link to the online nomination form on the Iowa Beef Council's Facebook page or by texting BEEF to 313131. Photos of favorite burgers can be shared socially using #IABestBurger.
People's Law School
comes to the library
The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community.
The final session will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.
Topics covered will include a range of issues impacting Iowans including elder law, employment law and information on limited scope and self-representation. No registration is required.
The ISBA People's Law School is designed to allow members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. For more information, call 563-344-4179.