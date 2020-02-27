What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Instead, rechargeable batteries should be dropped off for proper disposal at the Electronic Facility, 1048 E. 59th St., Davenport. There is no cost for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties, and no appointments are necessary. Businesses may drop off batteries for a small fee. Alkaline (non-rechargeable) batteries are considered trash and should be thrown away.

The Electronic Facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month.

For more information, visit wastecom.com and click the big green button to search the database.

Family Museum holds

night at Q-C Storm

The Family Museum's new Luckey Climber will get a financial boost from a fundraiser with the Quad-City Storm.

Hockey fans are invited to help the museum by attending the Storm's match against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, March 7. The game will begin at 7:10 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.