1984 BHS class to
hold 35th reunion
The Bettendorf High School Class of 1984 with host its 35th reunion Friday-Sunday, July 26-28.
The celebration will include a Meet and Greet from 7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, at Davenport's Analog Arcade Bar. A cash bar will be available.
On Saturday, there will be a buffet dinner from 6-10 p.m. at The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Cost will be $30 per person and includes buffet, two drink tickets and live music. Sunday will include farewell events.
For more information or to RSVP by Friday, 28, email BHS84Dogs@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/groups/43441873198.
First Baptist offers
family fun, VBS sign-up
First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, Bettendorf is sponsoring a free, community-wide family fun day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22.
It will feature Jumping Joey's amusements, a dunk tank, games, hot dogs, pop corn and snow cones.
The day also offers an opportunity to sign children up for First Baptist's Vacation Bible School with the theme "Into the Wild." Classes will be 5:45-8:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 24-28, for children from toddler age through 13 years.
Q-C Arts congratulates
Chalk Fest winners
Quad-City Arts announced the winners of the Chalk Art Fest held earlier this month in conjunction with Be Downtown in Bettendorf.
More than 100 artists participated in the annual fest. The winners are:
1st Place: Deasia Hickman
2nd Place: Emily Menke, Alex Dessert, Rebecca Quick, Nam Brennan
3rd Place: Katherine Cornwell
Honorable Mention: Rachel Frances, Alexandra Shuck, Donna Shuck
People's Choice: Austin Robertson
Youth Award: Maggie Borota
The event was supported by: Morency Family Foundation, Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf Business Network, the City of Bettendorf, BLICK Art Materials, and Upintheair Iowa.
Bettendorf library
to host teen events
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a variety of free events for teens this summer including the 2019 Young Adult Summer Reading Program.
The theme for this year's reading program will be "A Universe of Stories." Along with a host of events for all ages, the library will present several exclusive programs for students entering 6th through 12th grades. All events will be at the library and will require registration.
Events include:
* Book Explorers: John Scalzi Fan Club, 2-3 p.m., Mondays, June 24 and July 22. Featuring book discussions and fan chats about titles from this popular science fiction writer. "Fuzzy Nation" will be discussed in June and "Red Shirts" in July.
* Build a Rover, 1-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, and 1:30–4:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13. Teens can build mini rovers from kits that will require soldering. No experience is necessary.
* A Universe of Stories with the Figge: Surrealism, 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29. A Figge educator will be on hand for a free Surrealist art painting lesson.
For more information or to register, visit bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Bettendorf to show
Movies in the Park
Bettendorf Parks and Recreation will sponsor free movie nights every Saturday throughout the month of June. Movies will be shown at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The rain date for movies will be Sunday, July 14.
Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
Saturday, June 22: Space Jam
Saturday, June 29: The Lego Movie 2
Bettendorf library
hosts Summer
Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert is on Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, south of the library on 18th Street. The shows start at 6:30 p.m., rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, concerts are held in the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
This year's concert line-up includes:
Thursday, June 20: Generations
Thursday, June 27: Minus Six
Thursday, July 11: Mo and Co
Thursday, July 18: Songbird Quartet
Thursday, July 25: Doggin' Out
Thursday, Aug. 1: Cody Road
Thursday, Aug. 8: Class of 82
Bettendorf Park Band
to host 51st annual
Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Park Band will present free concerts again this summer. Concerts, which include an ice cream social, begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
Friday, June 21 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Humility Homes and Services
Friday, June 28 - Stars, Stripes and Saxophones, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Lions
Thursday, July 4 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Sponsor needed
Friday, July 5 - Bix Youth Band
Friday, July 12 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
Friday, July 19 - Bob Gaston C.A.S.I. New Horizons Band, Ice Cream Social by CASI
Friday, July 26 - Bettendorf Park Band, Ice Cream Social by Kennedy Catholic School Band Boosters
Membership in the band is open to adult musicians from throughout the Quad-Cities. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. For more information, contact Brian Hughes at 563-599-7730.
LeClaire Chamber
July 9: Networking event, Mississippi River Distilling Co., 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, 5:30 p.m.
