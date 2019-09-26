Bettendorf Public Library
Sept. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 26: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 28: Creation Studio Residency, 10 a.m.
Sept. 28: Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.
Sept. 30: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.
Sept. 30: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.
Sept. 30: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: A World Erased, 7 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Sept. 26: How Not to Die: Real People Get Real Results with Real Food - Journeys to Health, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
Oct. 4: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 8: Family Storytime with Firefighters, 6:30 p.m
Oct. 9: Mostly True Tales with Spinsby and Wales, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: Pumpkin Painting, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 14: Tinker Lab, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 19: Fairy Doll Making, 11 a.m.
Oct. 19: Crafting with Jenn, noon
Oct. 21: Pumpkin Decorating, 4 p.m.
Oct. 22: Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: Absolute Science presents Big Bang Bubbles, 3 p.m.
Oct. 26: Culinary Intersections: European Cuisine with a Taste of Italy, 11 a.m.
Oct. 30: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.
