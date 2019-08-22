{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

Aug 28: Social Justice Book Discussion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 3: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 4: Dungeons, Dragons, & More!, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Sept. 4: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Sept. 5: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Aug. 28: Adult Book Club 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: Crafternoon - Watercolor Prints, 3 p.m. 

Sept. 5: How Not to Die: The Relationship Between Food and Chronic Disease, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Tinker Lab – Cosmic Suncatchers, 4 p.m. 

Sept. 10: Ultimate Werewolf, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: How Not to Die: Popeye or Wimpy - Whole Food Plant-Based Fitness and Travel, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Above the Barre presents Dance Delivered, noon. 

Sept. 17: Remembering the Apron, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Junior Explorers - Mirror Lab, 6:30 p.m. 

Sept. 18: Mini Makers - Dinosaur Eggs, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 19: How Not to Die: Real Food, Real Fast - A Whole Food Plant-Based Cooking Demo, 6:30 p.m. 

Sept. 24: Pequeños Cuentos – Butterflies/Mariposas, (in both English and Spanish), 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25:  LEGO Club – Boat Races. 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Adult Book Club: "The Crazy Ladies of Pearl Street;" books are available at the circulation counter; 6:30 p.m. 

Sept. 26: How Not to Die: Real People Get Real Results with Real Food - Journeys to Health, 6:30 p.m. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments