Bettendorf Public Library
Oct. 31: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Nov. 1: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 2: Let’s Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 4: Tinker Lab: Stained Glass Jars, 4 p.m.
Nov. 6: Crafternoon: Pokémon Card Painting, 3 p.m.
Nov. 6: Let’s Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Let’s Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 12: Family Storytime: Return to Arendelle, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: Let's Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: Mostly True Tales with Spinsby and Wales, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: LeClaire Writers Workshop, 10 a.m.
Nov. 16: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 19: Junior Explorers: Feather Lab, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: Mini Makers: Leaf Rubbing, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 20: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: Let’s Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Nov. 22: Nerf Wars, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 23: Barn Board Quilts with Lisa Brathall, 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 26: Pequeños Cuentos: Trains/Trenes, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: LEGO Club: Crash Landings, 4 p.m.
Nov. 27: Let's Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 30: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
