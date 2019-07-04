Bettendorf Public Library
July 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
July 6: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
July 6: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.
July 8: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
July 8: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.
July 8: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
July 9: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
July 9: A Universe of Stories: Magic The Gathering Booster Box Draft, 1 p.m.
July 9: Get Lit, 7 p.m.
July 10: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
July 10: ScribbleMonster, 11 a.m.
July 10: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.
July 10: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
July 11: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
July 11: Thursday Theater: Wall-E, 1 p.m.
July 11: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
July 11: Summer Concert Series: Mo and Co, 6:30 p.m.
July 11: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
July 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
July 13: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
July 13: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.
July 13: Universe of Stories: Build A Rover, 1:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
July 9: Dance Spectacular Productions, "Outer Space Buddies," 2 p.m.
July 9: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6
July 10: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2
July 10: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
July 12: Space Movie Marathon, 11 a.m.
July 13: Chess Nuts, 1 p.m., ages 10 and older
