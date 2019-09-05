{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

Sept. 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Sept. 5: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 7: Child's Play, Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.

Sept. 7: Crooked Cactus Band, 11 a.m.

Sept. 7: LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 7: Youth Chess Club, p.m.

Sept. 9: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Sept. 9: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Sept. 9: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: The Modern Middle East: Today's Challenges, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 10: Hoo's in My Neighborhood, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 10: Get Lit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 11: Dungeons, Dragons and More, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Sept. 11: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 12: Creation Studio Workshop, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 14: Mystery Book Discussion Group, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 14: Child's Play, Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.

Sept. 14: Creation Studio Residency, 10 a.m.

Sept. 14: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.

Sept. 14: Craft-Tea, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Sept. 16: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Sept. 16: The Modern Middle East: Today's Challenges, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 17: Stories from the Barrio, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 18: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18: Andrew Collins Trio Concert, 2 p.m.

Sept. 18: Dungeons, Dragons and More, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Sept. 18: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 19: Community Connections, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: Trax from the Stax, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 20: Brown Bag Lunch: Melanie Devaney, noon

Sept. 21: Creation Studio Residency, 10 a.m.

Sept. 21: Child's Play Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.

Sept. 21: Youth Chess Club, 1 p.m.

Sept. 21: Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Sept. 23: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Sept. 23: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: The Modern Middle East: Today's Challenges, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 24: Hoo's in My Neighborhood, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 24: Global Gathering: World Affairs Council, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 25: Dungeons, Dragons and More, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Sept. 25: Figge's Mexican Colonial Collection, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 26: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 28: Creation Studio Residency, 10 a.m.

Sept. 28: Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Sept. 30: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: A World Erased, 7 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Sept. 5: How Not to Die: The Relationship Between Food and Chronic Disease, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Tinker Lab – Cosmic Suncatchers, 4 p.m. 

Sept. 10: Ultimate Werewolf, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: How Not to Die: Popeye or Wimpy - Whole Food Plant-Based Fitness and Travel, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Dance Delivered, noon. 

Sept. 17: Remembering the Apron, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Junior Explorers - Mirror Lab, 6:30 p.m. 

Sept. 18: Mini Makers - Dinosaur Eggs, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 19: How Not to Die: Real Food, Real Fast - A Whole Food Plant-Based Cooking Demo, 6:30 p.m. 

Sept. 24: Pequeños Cuentos – Butterflies/Mariposas storytelling, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25:  LEGO Club – Boat Races, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Adult Book Club: "The Crazy Ladies of Pearl Street," 6:30 p.m. 

Sept. 26: How Not to Die: Real People Get Real Results with Real Food - Journeys to Health; panel discussion; 6:30 p.m. 

