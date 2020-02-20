What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire

Bettendorf Public Library
Feb. 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 20: Teen After-School Activities, 3 p.m.
Feb. 20: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: Trax from the Stax, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 21: Brown Bag Lunch, noon
Feb. 22: Child's Play: Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.
Feb. 22: LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 22: Youth Chess Club, 2 p.m.
Feb. 24: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Feb. 24: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.
Feb. 24: Teen After-School Activities, 3 p.m.
Feb. 24: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 24: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 25: Engineering: Bridges, 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 25: Teen After-School Activities, 3 p.m.
Feb. 25: World Affairs Council, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 26: Teen After-School Activities, 2 p.m.
Feb. 26: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Feb. 26: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 27: Teen After-School Activities, 3 p.m.
Feb. 27: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb. 29: Child's Play: Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Feb. 22: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Feb. 25: Pequeños Cuentos: Mister Panda/ Senor Panda, 6:30 pm.
Feb. 26: LEGO Club: STEM Circus, 4 p.m.
Feb. 26: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Let's Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Feb. 29: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.