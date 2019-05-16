{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

May 14: Get Lit: Their Eyes Were Watching God, 7 p.m.

May 15: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: So Big, 1 p.m.

May 15: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Victoria the Queen, 7 p.m.

May 16: Community Connections: Walt Whitman Live!!, 1:30 p.m.

May 16: Resume Writing Assistance, 3 p.m.

May 16: Trax from the Stax: Steve Couch Presents Comedy Music, 7 p.m.

May 18: Book Explorers: Junior/Senior Book Club, 3 p.m.

May 21: World Affairs Council - The Global Midwest, 7 p.m.

May 31: Brown Bag Lunch: The Matt Barber Experience, noon

Jun 3: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

Jun 3: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Jun 3: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Jun 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Jun 4: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

Jun 5: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

Jun 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Jun 5: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Jun 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Jun 6: Out of this World, 4:30 p.m.

Jun 6: Summer Concert Backup, 6:30 p.m.

Jun 6: Summer Concert Series:, 6:30 p.m.

Jun 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

May 14: Family Storytime. 6:30 p.m.

May 15: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m. 

May 16: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. 4:40 p.m.

May 16: How Pin-teresting! 6:30 p.m.

May 20: Tinker Lab Craft. 4 p.m.

May 21: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

May 22: Mini-Makers. 10:30 a.m.

May 22: Adult Book Club. 6:30 p.m.

May 28: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos. 6:30 p.m.

May 29: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.

May 29: LEGO Club. 4 p.m.

May 29: Movement for Weight Loss. 7 p.m.

May 31: Drop-in Tech Help. 2 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

June 1: Card Making with Donna Banta, 11 a.m., adults only

June 4: Family storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

June 5: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., Toddle Time, birth-2

June 10: Hula Hooping with Rosie Criswell, 4:30 p.m., ages 5-11.

June 11: Family storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

June 12: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

June 12: Crafternoon - Tie Dye T-Shirts, 3 p.m., all ages.

June 14: Blank Park Zoo, 2 p.m., all ages

June 17: Tinker Lab Craft, 4 p.m.

June 18: Jazzy Ash and the Leapin' Lizards, 6 p.m.

June 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

June 19: Mini-Makers, 10:30 a.m.

June 21: Magical Mystery Fun Show with Robert Swan, 11 a.m.

June 25: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6.

June 26: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

June 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m., ages 5-11

June 26: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

June 26: Holistic Health Coach, Heather Larsen, 7 p.m.

June 28: Drop-in Tech Help, 2 p.m.

June 28: Appleseed! Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, 1 p.m. ages 4-12

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City Editor/Bettendorf News Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments